Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Dominant display at Kirkcaldy Parkrun

A group photo of Wizards taking part in the Blast Running Santa Dash

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun last weekend, the top three finishing positions were claimed by Fife Athletic Club runners.

Ruan Van Rensburg finished first in 17:27, Nico Van Rensburg was second in 18:56 and Marcas MacFarlane claimed third place in 19:19.

Youngster Nellie Luxford was first female and fifth overall in 19:34, with Fiona Mosley third female in 23:29.

Junior Wizard athlete Lewis Thomson ran a new personal best of 25:06, with Leanne Reid doing likewise in 30:04.

Calum Reid achieved a course PB at Loch Leven Parkrun (Pic courtesy of Gordon Donnachie/fishygordonrunpix)

Eleven Fife AC runners and two Kirkcaldy Wizards made the trip along the East Neuk to Craigtoun Park for St Andrews Parkrun. Times were: Lewis Whittingham & Stephen Horrocks-Birss 21:21, Murray Kinnaird 23:17, Innes Bracegirdle & Jennifer MacFarlane 23:56, Kara Kinnaird 24:54, Sue Armstrong 25:20, Pete Caulton 26:20, Jennifer Morris 27:18, Nick Brian 27:22, Iain Hawkins 30:14, Mike Frodsham 30:39 and Wendy Ritchie 44:56.

Five Fife AC and two Wizards runners made the trip to West Fife for Lochore Meadows Parkrun.

Iain McWhinnie won in 17:19, with Luke Fleming fifth in

19:29, Gavin McWhinnie sixth in 20:03 and Craig Thomson home in 27:15.

Other times were: Jim O'Neill (30:16), Christine Wilson (30:25) and Vinnie Atkinson (30:30).

At Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC's Mike MacDonald was fourth in 19:51, with Wizard Calum Reid achieving a course PB time of 21:17 for seventh spot.

Niamh Gibbons (28:21) and Fiona Walker (32:41) ran well, with Helen Reid following in her son's footsteps by landing a course PB of 29:03.

Claire Jurecki (34:14) ventured to Heriot-Watt University castle for Oriam Parkrun, while Sam Forsberg (40:43) and Adele Cleveley (45:42) completed the North Berwick-based Whitekirk Hill Parkrun.

Robert Thornton (26:52) and Stewart Davidson (37:01) were at Dundee for Camperdown Parkrun.

John Morris (25:05) completed Forfar Loch Parkrun. David Norrie (24:17) journeyed to Coatbridge for Drumpellier Parkrun.

Jennifer Hodgson (47:23) was in Kilmarnock for Dean Castle Country Parkrun.

Addy Gerrard (21:38) and Carol McNeany (33:08) strode along the Beach Boulevard Aberdeen Parkrun course, while Judith Arnstein (27:22) completed Rutland water Parkrun in Oakham. In Australia, Claire Doak (36:37) finished Quinn's Rock Parkrun in Perth.

In the Blast Running Santa and Elf Dash 5k race at Gourdie Brae, Wizard Kerry McGregor finished in 34:20, ahead of Leanne Reid (34:27) and Marion McClung and Sharron Wilson (35:45 and 35:46 respectively).

Isobel Louden ran 38:58, with Sandra Pirie next in 39:00 and Michelle Galloway achieving a time of 44:54.

In the second race, Fife AC's Lindsey Robertson achieved 52:37, which saw her finish in 88th position.

Daughter, youngster Erin Robertson crossed the finish line in 99th position, with a time of 58:36.