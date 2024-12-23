Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Dominant display at Kirkcaldy Parkrun
Ruan Van Rensburg finished first in 17:27, Nico Van Rensburg was second in 18:56 and Marcas MacFarlane claimed third place in 19:19.
Youngster Nellie Luxford was first female and fifth overall in 19:34, with Fiona Mosley third female in 23:29.
Junior Wizard athlete Lewis Thomson ran a new personal best of 25:06, with Leanne Reid doing likewise in 30:04.
Eleven Fife AC runners and two Kirkcaldy Wizards made the trip along the East Neuk to Craigtoun Park for St Andrews Parkrun. Times were: Lewis Whittingham & Stephen Horrocks-Birss 21:21, Murray Kinnaird 23:17, Innes Bracegirdle & Jennifer MacFarlane 23:56, Kara Kinnaird 24:54, Sue Armstrong 25:20, Pete Caulton 26:20, Jennifer Morris 27:18, Nick Brian 27:22, Iain Hawkins 30:14, Mike Frodsham 30:39 and Wendy Ritchie 44:56.
Five Fife AC and two Wizards runners made the trip to West Fife for Lochore Meadows Parkrun.
Iain McWhinnie won in 17:19, with Luke Fleming fifth in
19:29, Gavin McWhinnie sixth in 20:03 and Craig Thomson home in 27:15.
Other times were: Jim O'Neill (30:16), Christine Wilson (30:25) and Vinnie Atkinson (30:30).
At Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC's Mike MacDonald was fourth in 19:51, with Wizard Calum Reid achieving a course PB time of 21:17 for seventh spot.
Niamh Gibbons (28:21) and Fiona Walker (32:41) ran well, with Helen Reid following in her son's footsteps by landing a course PB of 29:03.
Claire Jurecki (34:14) ventured to Heriot-Watt University castle for Oriam Parkrun, while Sam Forsberg (40:43) and Adele Cleveley (45:42) completed the North Berwick-based Whitekirk Hill Parkrun.
Robert Thornton (26:52) and Stewart Davidson (37:01) were at Dundee for Camperdown Parkrun.
John Morris (25:05) completed Forfar Loch Parkrun. David Norrie (24:17) journeyed to Coatbridge for Drumpellier Parkrun.
Jennifer Hodgson (47:23) was in Kilmarnock for Dean Castle Country Parkrun.
Addy Gerrard (21:38) and Carol McNeany (33:08) strode along the Beach Boulevard Aberdeen Parkrun course, while Judith Arnstein (27:22) completed Rutland water Parkrun in Oakham. In Australia, Claire Doak (36:37) finished Quinn's Rock Parkrun in Perth.
In the Blast Running Santa and Elf Dash 5k race at Gourdie Brae, Wizard Kerry McGregor finished in 34:20, ahead of Leanne Reid (34:27) and Marion McClung and Sharron Wilson (35:45 and 35:46 respectively).
Isobel Louden ran 38:58, with Sandra Pirie next in 39:00 and Michelle Galloway achieving a time of 44:54.
In the second race, Fife AC's Lindsey Robertson achieved 52:37, which saw her finish in 88th position.
Daughter, youngster Erin Robertson crossed the finish line in 99th position, with a time of 58:36.
