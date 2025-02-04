Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Fantastic Fife crew are fine in Forfar

Fife AC's Jamie Lessels was third at Edinburgh Parkrun (Library pic by William Law)

At last Sunday’s Forfar multi-terrain half marathon, Fife Athletic Club's Janet Dickson was second female in 1:33:41.

Clubmate Andy Harley achieved a 52-second course PB of 1:36:36, while Tony Martin - racing on his 73rd birthday - was first male 70 in 1:41:25. Hilary Ritchie was first female 60 in 1:45:03. And Margaret Martin was second female 60 in 1:50:24.

There were also successful runs for Stuart MacDonald (1:46:24), Jeremy Tomlinson (1:52:08) and John Craig (1:57:55).

Fife Athletic Club’s Ryan Dunning was third in 19:02 at last weekend’s Kirkcaldy Parkrun, with clubmates Hayley Brown - second female in 22:05 – and Fiona Mosley, third female in 22:59, setting PBs. Fife AC’s Stephen Dickson ran a course PB of 19:06 for fourth place, with Janet Archibald home in a PB of 28:04.

Janet Dickson finishing second female in Forfar (Pic Peter Bracegirdle)

At Edinburgh Parkrun on Cramond Promenade, Fife AC's Jamie Lessels ran a course PB of 16:12 for third spot, ahead of clubmate Ben Kinninmonth, fifth in 16:14. Marcas MacFarlane managed a PB of 17:28.

Fife AC’s Eliza Konig was first female at St Andrews Parkrun in 18:58, with clubmate Kara Kinnaird running a PB of 24:27.

At Lochore Meadows Parkrun, mother and daughter Mollie (26:55) and Shona (27:37) Turner ran course PBs, as did fellow Wizard Lynn Godsell (30:00).

At Edinburgh Winter Half Marathon, showcasing four loops of Holyrood Park and a daunting overall climb of 348m, Wizard Audrey Wilson was third female 40 in 1:55:45.

Andy Harley landing a 52 second course PB in Forfar (Pic Peter Bracegirdle)

At the Cross Border 10k between Carlisle and Gretna, Vikki Laing ran 45:49, with fellow Wizards Greg Wilson, Ian Watters and Jennifer Hodgson home in 46:02, 59:32 and 1:28:04 respectively.

At Emirates Arena, Fife AC’s Andrew Thomson ran 8.46.79 to win his section in the Scottish Student Sport Championships 3000m, before running 14:22.05 for Scotland in the next day’s EAP International 5000m men's senior race. At the Scottish Athletics Masters Championships at the same venue, Keith Traill ran PBs of 11.42 and 38.97 respectively for bronze medals in the 60m and 200m.

And Fife AC's Ruan Van Rensburg ran 9:34 to finish fifth at the Glasgow 3k on the Green event.