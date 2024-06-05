Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Fife AC aces take three podium spots at Ravenscraig One Mile Race
Other Fife AC/Kirkcaldy Wizards’ finishing positions and times at Ravenscraig Park were: 6 Fergus Ingledew 5.02, 7 Ruan Van Rensburg 5.06, 8 Ryan Gray 5.07, 9 Marcas MacFarlane (Male Junior 16) 5.11, 15 Dave Clark 5.24, 21 Calum Reid 5.39, 22 Jennifer Cruickshanks 5.43, 23 Ryan Campbell Hodge 5.44, 24 Ailsa Cruickshanks 5.45, 33 Lucas Lafferty (Male Junior 9) 6.08, 36 Greg Wilson (V40) 6.17, 40 Chris Kent (V40) 6.34, 41 Andy Ballantyne (V50) 6.34, 43 Charles Sutherland (Male Junior 9) 6.40, 50 Heather Finlayson (FV50) 7.12, 52 Hayden Richards (Male Junior 8) 7.18, 53 Paul Sutherland (V70) 7.23, 55 Niamh Gibbons (FS) 7.31, 58 Claire Thomson 7.57, 62 Finn Harley (Male Junior 5) 9.08, 63 Brooke Young (Female Junior 9) 9.15, 64 Jenny Ashcroft (FV40) 9.27, 67 Maggie Ingledew (F50) 10.06.
The pleasing aspect of this race was seeing the number of junior runners taking part, offering a friendly and inclusive environment for the future generation to dip their toe in racing for the first time.
Some of the kids had taken part in their school sports day in the morning before running in the adult race in the evening.
Meanwhile, clad in white and resembling the iconic Chariots of Fire film, a strong field of runners lined up on the West Sands beach to run the 5km Chariots of Fire event in St Andrews.
This was a particularly special race, as this year marks the 100th anniversary of Eric Liddell winning 400m gold in the Paris Olympics.
Fife AC’s Janet Dickson won the female race in 20:09 for 15th place overall, with 19 Kirkcaldy Wizards members – running with hope in their hearts and wings on their heels as the famous quote goes – also finishing the event.
At the 7.5km Gargunnock Hill Race in Stirling, Kirkcaldy Wizards’ finishing times were: Michelle Johnstone 51:07, Lee Cessford 51:35 and Karen Richards 56:30.
At the 8.4-mile Milngavie Trail Race, starting and finishing at the 20th Glasgow Scout Group headquarters and encompassing scenic and challenging terrain on trails making up part of the West Highland Way, Fife AC’s Stephen Dickson was 22nd overall in 1:02:12.
Sunday’s Rattray Blair Half Marathon and 10km races, featuring a 1500-foot overall climb and stunning scenery, saw event proceeds split between Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Alexis Rose fund, in aid of Meningitis Now.
Fife AC’s Hendrik Van Rensburg was 14th in 1:42:18 to be third male 50.
Clubmate Gerhard van Zyl ran 1:51:31, while there was also an age category victory for Jennifer Morris, first female 65 in 2:14:35.
In the 10k event, Fife AC’s Simon Fox finished as first male 60 and seventh overall in 48:32.
This was a notable accomplishment as the 10km event is every bit as undulating as the half marathon. And clubmate John Morris was second male 60 in 52:00.
