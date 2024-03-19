Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Fife AC girls get national team silvers at Greenock

Derek Adamson running the Benidorm Half Marathon, an event he always loved to do

Sandilands was overall fourth in 17:22, with Luxford 14th in 18:51 and Konig 18th in 19:31. And Millie Ovens ran 15:56 in the Under-15 Girls 4km race.

On Saturday, the incredibly sad news broke that Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club stalwart Derek Adamson had died aged 56.

A long time coach and organiser with the Wizards, Adamson was known for helping make runners who believed athletics wasn't for them to not only participate but thrive in the sport.

Fife AC athletes (in white, from left) Eliza Konig, Katie Sandilands and Nellie Luxford won team silver at Under-17 5k Women's Race at National Young Athlete Road Race Championships in Greenock

This parkrun regular also ran over 200 half marathons, his favourite distance, in locations as diverse as Benidorm and Coll and contested the London Marathon twice as a Fife AC ballot entry.

A man who exuded kindness, Adamson was crucial in laying foundations for the success enjoyed by Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards today.

The deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this tragic time.

Meanwhile, a stellar field of Wizards and Fife AC runners competed at the 40th Alloa Half Marathon.

Ben Kinninmonth was eighth at Cupar five-mile road race (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Fife AC's Alistair Gudgin was third in 1:10:44, with Thomas Gambino producing a PB of 1:15:12 as he prepares to take on the challenge of the London Marathon in four weeks’ time.

This author Rolf Gunnemann achieved a 24-second half marathon PB of 1:19:28 and there were excellent sub-90 runs achieved by Ryan Ritchie (1:27:21), Janet Dickson (1:28:21 for third female in the 40-49 category), Stephen Dickson (1:29:12) and Ryan Dunning (1:29:27).

Stuart Goodfellow’s run of 1:45:19 was seven minutes faster than he had been at Alloa in 2023 and 15 minutes faster than his 2023 Kirkcaldy Half Marathon time.

There were also PBs achieved by Wizards Ryan Campbell-Hodge (1:33:07) and Jimmy Robertson (1:42:10), plus strong runs by Gavin Curran (1:31:40), Ruan Van Rensburg (1:34:13), Graeme Syme (1:34:10), Lynne Stephen (1:34:12), Alan Penman ( 1:42:17), Stephen Wilson (1:50:58), Kevin McNab (1:55:53), Leonard Rhone (2:07:42) and Keith Bonthrone (2:12:37).

Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife AC athletes at finish of Alloa Half Marathon

At the Cupar five-mile road race, Fife AC’s Michael Sanderson was second in 25:33, with impressive top ten finishes by Jamie Lessels (sixth and 27:08), Ben Kinninmonth (eighth and 27:25) and Carter Taylor (tenth and 27:55).

Fergus Ingledew (19th and 29:34), Andrew Gourley (23rd and 30:34) and Daniel Hale (31:25) also enjoyed strong runs.

Jamie Lessels was first male under-20, with Tony Martin first male 70 in 33:09 and Jim Scobie first male 80 in 44:43.

Margaret Martin was first female 60 in 39:40, with Wizard Jillian Stevenson home in 44:31 and superb performances by Fife AC contingent Iain Gourley (46th and 35:55), Eoghan Maguire (49th and 36:28) and Jennifer Morris (81st and 44:52).