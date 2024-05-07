Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Fife AC pair impress at Scottish 5K Championships

A stellar field of athletes, including the crème de la crème of Central Belt club running talent, were out in force at last Friday night’s Scottish 5k Championships at Silverknowes promenade.
By Rolf Gunnemann
Published 7th May 2024, 14:01 BST
Ben Sandilands (right) was fastest Fife AC runner and third overall at Scottish Championships 5k (Pic by Bobby Gavin)Ben Sandilands (right) was fastest Fife AC runner and third overall at Scottish Championships 5k (Pic by Bobby Gavin)
Ben Sandilands was the fastest Fife Athletic Club runner, finishing third overall in 14:25.

Clubmate Stephanie Pennycook was female winner in 15:52, with Fife AC’s Alan Gibson third male 60 in 18:29.

Other Fife AC runners’ (unless stated) finishing positions and times were: 18 Michael Sanderson 14:54, 53 Sam Fernando 15:26, 58 Alistair Gudgin 15:30, 70 Lewis Rodgers 15:39, 72 Steven Bryce 15:39, 99 Jamie Lessels 15:52, 119 Carter Taylor 16:08, 123 Ben Kinninmonth 16:12, 133 Jenny Selman 16:18, 174 Jamie Greig 16:47, 191 Kevin Wallace 17:07, 225 Scott McClung 17:25, 279 James Hall 18:09, 306 Rory Sandilands 18:24, 323 Ailsa Cruickshanks 18:43, 339 Kerry Gibson 18:58, 344 Andy Harley 19:06, 360 John Thomson 19:23, 362 Jennifer Cruickshanks 19:22, 365 Paul Harkins 19:23, 374 Ryan Campbell-Hodge 19:34, 396 Calum Reid 20:06 (Kirkcaldy Wizards).

Fife AC's Stephanie Pennycook was victorious (Pic Bobby Gavin)Fife AC's Stephanie Pennycook was victorious (Pic Bobby Gavin)
Meanwhile, the second parkrun tour since the passing of late pioneer Derek Adamson took place at Holyrood Parkrun on Saturday.

Andy Harley (20:42), had an impressive showing despite feeling heavy legs from running at Silverknowes the previous evening.

There was a course PB of 25:03 for Heather Finlayson, while Chris Kent (25:15), Michelle Johnstone (25:21), Mark Gowans (26:19), Lee Cessford (26:42), Chris Payne (29:48), Keith Traill (30:46 to win his age category), John McIntyre Senior (30:53), Fiona Walker (31:08), Sandy Bell (31:43) and Heather Kinninmonth (33:52) made up the rest of a strong Kirkcaldy Wizards field.

Elsewhere, Craig Thomson achieved a time of 29:03 at Pollok Parkrun in Glasgow.

Wizards Carol Budd (left) and Caitlin Grieve in TireeWizards Carol Budd (left) and Caitlin Grieve in Tiree
Harry Godson (24:53) and Marie Godson (27:23) ran at Edinburgh Parkrun, while Claire Doak (29:45) did Whitley Bay Parkrun.

Sorren Duncan Clark (26:12), John Clark (26:30) and Nick Brian (27:54) all ran at St Andrews Parkrun, where Fife AC youngster Eliza Konig (19:28) was first female.

Niamh Gibbons (26:08) ran a superb time at Malahide Parkrun on the grounds of Malahide Castle in Dublin.

Alan Wise (26:51) and Judith Arnstein (27:07) contested Lochore Meadows Parkrun, where Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford (21:07) claimed first female.

Kirkcaldy Wizards travelling to Holyrood Parkrun for a Wizards Parkrun tourKirkcaldy Wizards travelling to Holyrood Parkrun for a Wizards Parkrun tour
Jennifer Hodgson (43:01) ran at the undulating, trail-based Lanark Moor Parkrun.

At Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC's Rhona Van Rensburg was first female and overall second in 19:53. Fife AC's Bryce Aitken was third in 19:56, with clubmate Hendrik van Rensburg fifth in 20:35.

There were also strong runs for Paul Sutherland (25:06), Sandra Aitken (25:42) and David Shepherd (27:33).

Calum Reid (22:12) ran well at At Oriam Parkrun, having run at Silverknowes. Mum Helen Reid (31:53) also had a strong showing at the Heriot Watt University-based Parkrun.

At the Tiree Half Marathon and 10k, Kirkcaldy Wizard Carol Budd ran the longer distance in 2 hours, 30 minutes 40 seconds, while clubmate Caitlin Grieve did 1 hour 9 minutes in the 10k.

