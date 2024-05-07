Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Fife AC pair impress at Scottish 5K Championships
Ben Sandilands was the fastest Fife Athletic Club runner, finishing third overall in 14:25.
Clubmate Stephanie Pennycook was female winner in 15:52, with Fife AC’s Alan Gibson third male 60 in 18:29.
Other Fife AC runners’ (unless stated) finishing positions and times were: 18 Michael Sanderson 14:54, 53 Sam Fernando 15:26, 58 Alistair Gudgin 15:30, 70 Lewis Rodgers 15:39, 72 Steven Bryce 15:39, 99 Jamie Lessels 15:52, 119 Carter Taylor 16:08, 123 Ben Kinninmonth 16:12, 133 Jenny Selman 16:18, 174 Jamie Greig 16:47, 191 Kevin Wallace 17:07, 225 Scott McClung 17:25, 279 James Hall 18:09, 306 Rory Sandilands 18:24, 323 Ailsa Cruickshanks 18:43, 339 Kerry Gibson 18:58, 344 Andy Harley 19:06, 360 John Thomson 19:23, 362 Jennifer Cruickshanks 19:22, 365 Paul Harkins 19:23, 374 Ryan Campbell-Hodge 19:34, 396 Calum Reid 20:06 (Kirkcaldy Wizards).
Meanwhile, the second parkrun tour since the passing of late pioneer Derek Adamson took place at Holyrood Parkrun on Saturday.
Andy Harley (20:42), had an impressive showing despite feeling heavy legs from running at Silverknowes the previous evening.
There was a course PB of 25:03 for Heather Finlayson, while Chris Kent (25:15), Michelle Johnstone (25:21), Mark Gowans (26:19), Lee Cessford (26:42), Chris Payne (29:48), Keith Traill (30:46 to win his age category), John McIntyre Senior (30:53), Fiona Walker (31:08), Sandy Bell (31:43) and Heather Kinninmonth (33:52) made up the rest of a strong Kirkcaldy Wizards field.
Elsewhere, Craig Thomson achieved a time of 29:03 at Pollok Parkrun in Glasgow.
Harry Godson (24:53) and Marie Godson (27:23) ran at Edinburgh Parkrun, while Claire Doak (29:45) did Whitley Bay Parkrun.
Sorren Duncan Clark (26:12), John Clark (26:30) and Nick Brian (27:54) all ran at St Andrews Parkrun, where Fife AC youngster Eliza Konig (19:28) was first female.
Niamh Gibbons (26:08) ran a superb time at Malahide Parkrun on the grounds of Malahide Castle in Dublin.
Alan Wise (26:51) and Judith Arnstein (27:07) contested Lochore Meadows Parkrun, where Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford (21:07) claimed first female.
Jennifer Hodgson (43:01) ran at the undulating, trail-based Lanark Moor Parkrun.
At Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC's Rhona Van Rensburg was first female and overall second in 19:53. Fife AC's Bryce Aitken was third in 19:56, with clubmate Hendrik van Rensburg fifth in 20:35.
There were also strong runs for Paul Sutherland (25:06), Sandra Aitken (25:42) and David Shepherd (27:33).
Calum Reid (22:12) ran well at At Oriam Parkrun, having run at Silverknowes. Mum Helen Reid (31:53) also had a strong showing at the Heriot Watt University-based Parkrun.
At the Tiree Half Marathon and 10k, Kirkcaldy Wizard Carol Budd ran the longer distance in 2 hours, 30 minutes 40 seconds, while clubmate Caitlin Grieve did 1 hour 9 minutes in the 10k.
