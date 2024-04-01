Kirkcaldy Wizards organised a Parkrun tour to Cramond to pay tribute to the late Derek Adamson, with Wizards runners turning out in great numbers

But the Wizards did Derek's memory proud with their running achievements over the weekend.

At Sunday's 60th Tom Scott Memorial 10 Mile Road Race at Strathclyde Country Park, a Scottish Championship event organised by Law and District Amateur Athletics Club, Lewis Rodgers was the fastest Fife AC runner in finishing 13th overall in 53:06.

Halina Rees ran 59:36, Laura Gibson finished in 61:40, Alan Gibson was first male 60 in 64:09 and Tony Martin was first male 70 in 68:13.

Lewis Rodgers at Tom Scott Memorial Road Race (Pic Bobby Gavin)

Wizard Ryan Campbell-Hodge finished in 1:08:52, Bryce Aitken completed the course in 1:11:15, Margaret Martin was second female 60 in 1:21:08 and Sandra Aitken ran 1:26:36.

And Fife AC finishing positions and times at the 8km Norman's Law Hill Race in Luthrie were: 5. Liam Hutson 32:19, 6. Tom Gough 33:08, 16. Glenn Barclay 36:25, 17. Ewan McAdam 36:51, 35. Hendrik Van Rensburg 40:24, 41. Clive Roberts 41:56, 46. Gerhard Van Zyl 43:07, 51. Paul Harkins 45:04, 54. Eoghan Maguire 45:36, 55. Hilary Ritchie 45:42, 77. Michelle Johnstone Fife 50:41, 78. Louise Provan 51:06, 89. Jocelyn Scott 58:39.

At the 4.5-mile Badass Easter Trail Race at Lochore Meadows on Sunday, Wizard Andrew Ritchie was 14th in 35:57, Fife AC's Christian Harding was 15th in 37:16 and Wizard Heather Watson ran 42:15 for 26th position.

At the Edinburgh Parkrun in Cramond, results were: 8. Rolf Gunnemann 17:18, 28. Andy Harley 19:17, 78. Calum Reid 21:13, 215. Mark Gowans 24:39, 252. Val Symon 25:15, 273. Stephen Mathieson 25:50, 295. Neil Stirling 26:35, 307. Susan Young 26:55, 315. Heather Finlayson 27:05, 344. Chris Payne 27:50, 347. Nicky Sutherland 27:52, 357. Shona Turner 28:03, 372. Helen Reid 28:29, 409. Nicky McGregor 29:24, 421. Mollie Turner 29:49, 442. John McIntyre Senior 30:24, 529. Graham Keddie 32:30, 553. Wendy McCormack 33:29, 624. Sam Forsberg 37:17, 668. Adele Clevely 44:13, 677. Donna Mathieson 47:58.

Liam Hutson at Norman's Law summit (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Back at the homestead Kirkcaldy Parkrun, there was a second consecutive PB set by Vikki Laing, a Wizard lady in fine form.

After setting a PB landmark last week, she followed this up by running a superb sub 24 time of 23:22.

Elsewhere in Fife, Judith Arnstein (26:41) and Lauren Denholm (33:09) ran at Lochore Meadows Parkrun, while Flora Louden (30:27) journeyed to Drumpellier Country Parkrun in Coatbridge.

At Elgin parkrun, it proved a successful day of running for the Sandilands family. Katie Sandilands scooped first female and an overall third place finish with a course PB of 18:13, while Rory Sandilands also achieved a course PB in 18:56.

Fife AC runners prepare to begin Norman's Law hill race

There was also a strong performance by Claire Sandilands, who achieved a time of 26:03.

Elsewhere, Kim Izatt (27:20) completed Aberdeen parkrun, Susan Thores (31:28) ran at Montrose Parkrun and Jennifer Hodgson (39:36) ran at Tollcross Parkrun in Glasgow.