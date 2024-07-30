Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Hectic summer schedule of race action continues

Wizards, Fife AC and Falkland Trail Runners at Falkland Hill Race

Fife Athletic Club aces Scott McClung, Jamie Greig and Ben Kinninmonth – the ‘Barker's Boys’ team – were fourth overall in an accumulated time of 14:33 at last Wednesday night’s 3 x 1 mile Sri Chinmoy relay race at The Meadows in Edinburgh.

Their clubmates Jennifer and Ailsa Cruickshanks and Lewis Rodgers, representing Fife 4 Life, were ninth in a cumulative time of 15:39.

Two days later came the Glasgow Athletics Association Miler Meet at the Crownpoint Sports Complex, with runners competing in heats of 1500m and 5000m.

Fife AC runners’ results were: 1500m Heat 1 – 11 Andrew Thomson 3.49.28; Heat 3 – 2 Steven Bryce 3:56.62; Heat 4 – 9 Michael Sanderson 4:07.34.

Ben Kinninmonth running in Glasgow (Pic Simon Wootton)

5000m Heat 1 – 9 Reiss Marshall 14:23.20; Heat 2 – 1 Lewis Rodgers 15:01.77; Heat 3 – 1 Sam Fernando 15:36.74; 4 Carter Taylor 15:59.90; 7 Jamie Lessels 16:13.51; 8 Ben Kinninmonth 16:15.88; Heat 4 – 2 Thomas Gambino 16:30.17; Heat 5 – 1 Scott McClung 17:31.78.

Moving onto Saturday’s Falkland Hill Race, over 9.5km with an overall climb of 360m, Fife competitors’ results (Fife AC unless stated) were: 5 Ruan Van Rensburg 46:14; 8 Tom Gough 48:22; 10 Craig Wilson 49:50; 27 Stephen Dickson 55:14; 28 Hendrik Van Rensburg 55:30; 29 Alison McGill 55:55 (first female 40); 50 Lynne Stephen (Falkland Trail Runners) 1:03:01 (first female 60); 56 Kasia Szafarz (Kirkcaldy Wizards) 1:06:30; 68 Lee Cessford (Falkland Trail Runners) 1:12:51.

Locals’ results at the Mull Half Marathon and 10k were: half marathon – 108 Laura Roy 2:19:28; 10k – 72 Mike Roy 1:10:56.

And there was a stellar field of Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards in attendance on Sunday morning for the 40th anniversary Donkey Brae race, with all runners competing in the seven-mile race at an event staged on the opening weekend of the 10-day Aberdour Festival, featuring music, events and culture.

Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes who ran seven-mile Donkey Brae race in Aberdour

It is fair to say the race has grown exponentially, with a field of 354 taking part in the seven-mile race and 72 taking part in the two-mile race.

The seven-mile scenic course is of mixed terrain over undulating coastal paths between Aberdour and Dalgety Bay, while the two-mile race stays within Aberdour but also includes a stretch through the woods.

Both races finish with the short climb up the Donkey Brae and then runners enter the field to the buzz of the village market crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hometown athlete Andrew Thomson, of Fife AC won outright in 37:58, with clubmate Marcas MacFarlane first under-17 in 45:27 for ninth place overall. Fife AC's Andy Harley ran 48:28 for 27th overall, with Kirkcaldy Wizard Andrew Ritchie home in 52:50 for 53rd.

Fife AC athletes at Sri Chinmoy 3 x 1 mile relay