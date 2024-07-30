Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Hectic summer schedule of race action continues
Their clubmates Jennifer and Ailsa Cruickshanks and Lewis Rodgers, representing Fife 4 Life, were ninth in a cumulative time of 15:39.
Two days later came the Glasgow Athletics Association Miler Meet at the Crownpoint Sports Complex, with runners competing in heats of 1500m and 5000m.
Fife AC runners’ results were: 1500m Heat 1 – 11 Andrew Thomson 3.49.28; Heat 3 – 2 Steven Bryce 3:56.62; Heat 4 – 9 Michael Sanderson 4:07.34.
5000m Heat 1 – 9 Reiss Marshall 14:23.20; Heat 2 – 1 Lewis Rodgers 15:01.77; Heat 3 – 1 Sam Fernando 15:36.74; 4 Carter Taylor 15:59.90; 7 Jamie Lessels 16:13.51; 8 Ben Kinninmonth 16:15.88; Heat 4 – 2 Thomas Gambino 16:30.17; Heat 5 – 1 Scott McClung 17:31.78.
Moving onto Saturday’s Falkland Hill Race, over 9.5km with an overall climb of 360m, Fife competitors’ results (Fife AC unless stated) were: 5 Ruan Van Rensburg 46:14; 8 Tom Gough 48:22; 10 Craig Wilson 49:50; 27 Stephen Dickson 55:14; 28 Hendrik Van Rensburg 55:30; 29 Alison McGill 55:55 (first female 40); 50 Lynne Stephen (Falkland Trail Runners) 1:03:01 (first female 60); 56 Kasia Szafarz (Kirkcaldy Wizards) 1:06:30; 68 Lee Cessford (Falkland Trail Runners) 1:12:51.
Locals’ results at the Mull Half Marathon and 10k were: half marathon – 108 Laura Roy 2:19:28; 10k – 72 Mike Roy 1:10:56.
And there was a stellar field of Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards in attendance on Sunday morning for the 40th anniversary Donkey Brae race, with all runners competing in the seven-mile race at an event staged on the opening weekend of the 10-day Aberdour Festival, featuring music, events and culture.
It is fair to say the race has grown exponentially, with a field of 354 taking part in the seven-mile race and 72 taking part in the two-mile race.
The seven-mile scenic course is of mixed terrain over undulating coastal paths between Aberdour and Dalgety Bay, while the two-mile race stays within Aberdour but also includes a stretch through the woods.
Both races finish with the short climb up the Donkey Brae and then runners enter the field to the buzz of the village market crowds.
Hometown athlete Andrew Thomson, of Fife AC won outright in 37:58, with clubmate Marcas MacFarlane first under-17 in 45:27 for ninth place overall. Fife AC's Andy Harley ran 48:28 for 27th overall, with Kirkcaldy Wizard Andrew Ritchie home in 52:50 for 53rd.
Other times: 83 Martin McHatton 55:45; 132 Heather Finlayson 1:00:13; 156 Shona Ross 1:01:50; 185 Alan Wise 1:04:32; 217 Neil Stirling 1:06:52; 227 Dorota Park 1:07:40; 239 Susan Young 1:09:54; 248 Chris Payne 1:10:58; 266 Carol Kirk 1:11:52; 269 Heather Smart 1:12:03; 281 Lynn Godsell 1:14:09; 290 Jill Watson 1:15:07; 294 Leonard Rhone 1:14:48; 320 Claire Thonson 1:21:18; 323 Sandra Pirie 1:22:09; 324 Isobel Louden 1:22:09; 335 Sharron Wilson 1:23:31; 336 Dougie Smart 1:23:43.
