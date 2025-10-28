Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Jamie and the magic run at weekend race
At an event hosted by Kinross Road Runners, Lessels’ clubmate Patrick O'Hare was third in 1:19:59, with Glenn Barclay eighth in 1:28:25 as Fife AC finished first male team.
Fife AC's Graeme Syme ran 1:32:26 to finish 17th, with clubmate Nellie Luxford femalerace winner in 1:33:01 for 18th overall.
Gavin Curran (1:33:47) was 19th, with Janet Dickson second female in 1:35:46 and 23rd overall.
Simon Jeynes (1:40:11 for 32nd), Paul Harkins (1:41:52 for 38th), Kirkcaldy Wizard Julian Luxford (1:45:06 for 47th) and Fife AC's Gerhard Van Zyl (1:46:54 for 51st also finished.
Keren MacPherson was first female 50 in 1:49:10 for 58th overall, as she, Dickson and Luxford earned Fife AC first female team.
Wizard Arman Buta ran 1:53:55 for 68th overall, with Elaine Masterton 79th overall in 1:57:10.
At the national cross-country relays in Cumbernauld, Conor Gourley (12:28), Lewis Rodgers (12:34), Andrew Thomson (12:24) and Logan Rees (11:39) were fifth out of 120 teams.
Fife AC B team’s Steven Bryce (13:10), Alistair Gudgin (12;55), Ruan Van Rensburg (13:11) and Michael Sanderson (12:58) were 19th overall.
At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, there were new PBs achieved by Wizards Tony Chalmers (23:11), Josie Murray (29:34) and Melanie Newsome (30:04).
At Riverside Parkrun in Glenrothes, course PBs went to Alan Wise (25:18), James Paterson (31:46), Lauren Denholm (34:40) and Adele Cleveley (37:59).
At Lochore Meadows Parkrun, Fife AC's Bryce Aitken was third in 20:25.
At Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC's Vinnie Atkinson set a new course PB of 22:58.
At the new Bo'ness Foreshore Parkrun, Calum Reid (21:23) and Stuart Goodfellow (23:56) produced strong runs.
Goodfellow also completed the Black Rock Canicross race in 18:34 for 26th overall.
Lindsey Robertson (26:47) did Oriam Parkrun at Heriot-Watt University, with fellow Wizard Chris Payne (29:00) running Livingston Parkrun.
Wizard Lynne Gow achieved a PB of 26:15 at Nairn Beach Parkrun.