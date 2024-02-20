Michelle Johnstone, Hilary Lalande, Laura Muir and Kevin Wallace at Glentress Trail marathon

Despite being classed as a marathon, the course at Glentress Forest in Peebles measured 27 miles and presented a daunting challenge.

Muir and Lalande’s Fife AC clubmate Michelle Johnstone also had an impressive run there, clocking 5:51:54 for 43rd position overall.

Fife AC’s Kevin Wallace had to retire from the race 14 miles in. Going strongly in fifth place, Wallace turned his ankle and withdrew to prevent further injury.

Elspeth Curran (left), Lindsay Quinn (centre) and Linzi Shand in Seville

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy Wizards ladies Linzi Shand and Lindsay Quinn both ran in the spectacular and sunny Seville Marathon.

Shand achieved a marathon PB of 3:35:00, qualifying her for Good For Age entry into the London and Boston marathons. After a difficult time with injury in 2023, Quinn bounced back impressively to run 4:10:30.

At Cramond Parkrun, Fife AC's Liam Hutson won in 15:45, ahead of second-placed clubmate Ben Kinninmonth (16:06), while Jennifer Cruickshanks of Fife AC was second female in 19:50.

At the home ninth anniversary Kirkcaldy Parkrun, there was an appearance by Raith Rovers mascot Roary Rover.

Keith Traill, Lee Cessford and Michelle Johnstone with Raith Rovers mascot Roary Rover at Kirkcaldy Parkrun, which was celebrating its ninth anniversary (Submitted pics)

This author Rolf Gunnemann finished second in a time of 17:46, Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford achieved a PB and was first female in 20:08, while Jacqueline Fay Cairns completed her 100th parkrun.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Jamie Lessels of Fife AC finished third at St.Andrews Parkrun in 17:02, with Fife AC youngster Eliza Konig earning first female in 18:32.

There were also impressive performances by Kirkcaldy Wizards at Craigtoun Park. Harry Godson (21:54) and Vikki Laing (22:34) earned course PBs, Greg Wilson (22:14) also had a strong run and there were also fine showings by Nick Brian (27:02) and Marie Godson (31:55).

Moving west of Fife, Claire Jurecki (35:01) and Jennifer Hodgson (49:06) ran at Lochore Meadows Parkrun.

Niamh Gibbons, Calum Reid and Helen Reid at Elder Park

Fife AC youngster Matthew Fisher ran 19:13 for fourth overall at Dunfermline Parkrun.

Travelling to Elder Park Parkrun in Glasgow, there were impressive runs for Calum Reid (20:59), Niamh Gibbons (25:55) and Helen Reid (PB of 27:18).

Across the city, Simon Jeynes (23:09) had a strong run at Queen's Parkrun.

Staying in the Merchant City, Fife AC's Ruan Van Rensburg had a powerful run at Victoria Parkrun, achieving a speedy time of 18:45.

Louise Crawford (28:07) ventured south of Hadrian's Wall to Druridge Bay Parkrun in Morpeth.

And four Wizards took part in the Cani Cross Challenge with their canine companions.