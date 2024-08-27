Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Liam hits right notes at Kirkcaldy Parks event
Clubmate Jamie Lessels was third in 1:17:23, with fellow Fife AC star Thomas Gambino fifth in 1:17:46.
Having each won their respective Monument Mile race heats in Stirling earlier in the weekend, Ben Kinninmonth (1:19:21) and Scott McClung (1:25:26) were eighth and 18th respectively in Kirkcaldy. Ruan Van Rensburg was 11th in 1:22:32, Ryan Dunning 17th in 1:25:23 and Jamie Greig 20th in 1:26:02.
Fife AC's Janet Dickson ran 1:29:25 to be second female outright, in addition to being first in her age category.
Other top 100 Fife AC or Kirkcaldy Wizards finishers were: 37 James Hall 1:29:34 Fife Athletic Club (Pacer); 46. Rory Sandilands 1:31:52 Fife Athletic Club; 50. Ben Laing 1:32:10 Fife Athletic Club; 52. Kevin Wallace 1:32:17 Fife Athletic Club; 59. Eric Lalande 1:32:49 Fife Athletic Club; 61. Graeme Syme 1:33:12 Kirkcaldy Wizards; 62. Ryan Campbell-Hodge 1:33:12 Fife Athletic Club; 63. Andy Harley 1:33:29 Fife Athletic Club; 68. Jimmy McIntyre 1:35:53 Fife Athletic Club; 69. Sean Brown 1:36:13 Fife Athletic Club; 70. Paul Harkins 1:36:27 Fife Athletic Club; 73. Priyanka Kaushal 1:36:55 Fife Athletic Club; 81. Alison Sutherland 1:37:47 Fife Athletic Club; 85. Craig Stokes 1:38:24 Kirkcaldy Wizards; 96. George MacLeod 1:39:33 Kirkcaldy Wizards.
The previous day, 24 Fife runners had taken part in the five-mile Dunnikier-based trail race.
Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane was second overall and first male junior in 32:40, with Fife AC stalwart Stephen Dickson sixth in 35:30 and first 50 male.
Simon Jeynes was 14th in 38:35 time, with Fife AC's Christian Harding 17th in 39:26.
Fiona Mcintyre (55:51) was second female 60, Keith Traill (53:54) third male 70 and Margaret Cavanagh (1:11:00) third female 70.
In last weekend’s Perth 10k, Fife AC’s Laura Gibson was first female in 37:44, with her dad Alan being first male 60 in 39:15 and Laura's twin sister Kerry second female in 39:45.
Bryce Aitken was second male 60 in 41:06, with Fife AC’s Daniel Hale running 38:59.
There were also strong performances by Caroline Steele (48:43), Eleanor Johnston (54:40), Alison George (1:08:30) and Tucker Jenkins (1:09:25).
Adele Cleveley achieved a landmark by completing the 10k event in 1:12:41.
Six Fife runners ran in the commemorative 7km trail race in Falkland Estate.
Kasia Szafarz was second female in 33:18, with Christian Harding running 34:22.
John Morris was third male 60 in 34:56, with Keith Bonthrone (38:29) and George MacDonald (40:51) producing resilient displays.
Keith Traill was first male 70 in 45:47.
Fife results: 17. Kasia Szafarz Kirkcaldy Wizards F40 33.18 (second female); 25. Christian Harding Fife Athletic Club M40 34.22; 26. John Morris Fife Athletic Club M60 34.56 (third male 60); 45. Keith Bonthrone Fife Athletic Club M60 38.29; 62. George MacDonald Kirkcaldy Wizards M60 40.51; 81. Keith Traill Fife Athletic Club M70 45.47 ( first male 70).
