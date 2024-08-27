Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Liam hits right notes at Kirkcaldy Parks event

Kilted Witches Dana McGregor, Nicky Sutherland, Nicky McGregor, Heather Smart, Kerry McGregor and Marion McClung ran to raise funds for local Foodbank

Kirkcaldy-raised runner Liam Hutson, representing Fife Athletic Club, won last Sunday’s Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon in 1:15:39.

Clubmate Jamie Lessels was third in 1:17:23, with fellow Fife AC star Thomas Gambino fifth in 1:17:46.

Having each won their respective Monument Mile race heats in Stirling earlier in the weekend, Ben Kinninmonth (1:19:21) and Scott McClung (1:25:26) were eighth and 18th respectively in Kirkcaldy. Ruan Van Rensburg was 11th in 1:22:32, Ryan Dunning 17th in 1:25:23 and Jamie Greig 20th in 1:26:02.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife AC's Janet Dickson ran 1:29:25 to be second female outright, in addition to being first in her age category.

Liam Hutson won Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon (Pic Wullie Law)

Other top 100 Fife AC or Kirkcaldy Wizards finishers were: 37 James Hall 1:29:34 Fife Athletic Club (Pacer); 46. Rory Sandilands 1:31:52 Fife Athletic Club; 50. Ben Laing 1:32:10 Fife Athletic Club; 52. Kevin Wallace 1:32:17 Fife Athletic Club; 59. Eric Lalande 1:32:49 Fife Athletic Club; 61. Graeme Syme 1:33:12 Kirkcaldy Wizards; 62. Ryan Campbell-Hodge 1:33:12 Fife Athletic Club; 63. Andy Harley 1:33:29 Fife Athletic Club; 68. Jimmy McIntyre 1:35:53 Fife Athletic Club; 69. Sean Brown 1:36:13 Fife Athletic Club; 70. Paul Harkins 1:36:27 Fife Athletic Club; 73. Priyanka Kaushal 1:36:55 Fife Athletic Club; 81. Alison Sutherland 1:37:47 Fife Athletic Club; 85. Craig Stokes 1:38:24 Kirkcaldy Wizards; 96. George MacLeod 1:39:33 Kirkcaldy Wizards.

The previous day, 24 Fife runners had taken part in the five-mile Dunnikier-based trail race.

Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane was second overall and first male junior in 32:40, with Fife AC stalwart Stephen Dickson sixth in 35:30 and first 50 male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Jeynes was 14th in 38:35 time, with Fife AC's Christian Harding 17th in 39:26.

Jamie Lessels, third in Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon (Pic Wullie Law)

Fiona Mcintyre (55:51) was second female 60, Keith Traill (53:54) third male 70 and Margaret Cavanagh (1:11:00) third female 70.

In last weekend’s Perth 10k, Fife AC’s Laura Gibson was first female in 37:44, with her dad Alan being first male 60 in 39:15 and Laura's twin sister Kerry second female in 39:45.

Bryce Aitken was second male 60 in 41:06, with Fife AC’s Daniel Hale running 38:59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also strong performances by Caroline Steele (48:43), Eleanor Johnston (54:40), Alison George (1:08:30) and Tucker Jenkins (1:09:25).

Sutherland, Dickson and McGregor at Kirkcaldy Parks Trail Race

Adele Cleveley achieved a landmark by completing the 10k event in 1:12:41.

Six Fife runners ran in the commemorative 7km trail race in Falkland Estate.

Kasia Szafarz was second female in 33:18, with Christian Harding running 34:22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Morris was third male 60 in 34:56, with Keith Bonthrone (38:29) and George MacDonald (40:51) producing resilient displays.

Keith Traill was first male 70 in 45:47.

Fife results: 17. Kasia Szafarz Kirkcaldy Wizards F40 33.18 (second female); 25. Christian Harding Fife Athletic Club M40 34.22; 26. John Morris Fife Athletic Club M60 34.56 (third male 60); 45. Keith Bonthrone Fife Athletic Club M60 38.29; 62. George MacDonald Kirkcaldy Wizards M60 40.51; 81. Keith Traill Fife Athletic Club M70 45.47 ( first male 70).