Fife Athletic Club’s Liam Hutson won the opening race of 2024, Sunday’s 11km Falkland Yomp at Falkland Estate, which was hosted by Lomond Hill Runners.

Fife AC's Liam Hutson wins Falkland Yomp (Pic by Pete Bracegirdle)

On a challenging and undulating trail race with a total ascent of 480m, Hutson won in 44:49 and was joined on the podium by clubmate Ben Kinninmonth, third in 46:58.

Tom Gough made it three Fife runners in the top five, finishing fifth in 49:25, with Dave Clark second male 40 and 16th overall in 54:47.

Other Fife AC finishers were: 29 Stephen Dickson 57:48, 42 Andy Harley 1:00:07, 57 John MacPherson 1:04:10, 59 Paul Harkins 1:04:22, 60 Hilary Ritchie 1:04:24, 63 Neil Millar 1:04:53, Keren Macpherson 1:06:01.

Ben Kinninmonth gets third place at Falkland Yomp (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Two social runs took place last weekend.

A group of Kirkcaldy Wizards ventured to Falkland and gathered at the duck pond to run leg two of the Fife AC Devil's Burdens hill relay race, which climbs up West Lomond and is a route with 500m of ascent before a steep descent back down. Seventeen Wizards gathered together on a sunny winter morning for the adventure in the Lomond hills.

And this week's Bacon Rollers social run saw runners traverse the picturesque and undulating country B roads up the Jawbane Road.

The group climbed up to the Kissing Trees, before descending down into Kinghorn and returning to the Beveridge Park via the Fife coastal path.

A group of Kirkcaldy Wizards at the summit of West Lomond during the Saturday morning Roaming in the Lomonds social run

Icy conditions resulted in a number of parkrun cancellations, which maybe accounted for the unusually high 333 runners at the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, where there was a third placed finish for Thomas Gambino in 18:39 and also a course PB of 20:15 for Fife AC's Stephen Horrocks-Birss.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Loch Leven and Dunfermline were the only other Fife parkruns to go ahead, with Lochore Meadows and St Andrews both forced to cancel.

Nick Brian (28:22) and Claire Jurecki (31:01) both ran at Loch Leven Parkrun, along with Fife AC duo Ruan Van Rensburg (fifth in 21:01) and Fiona Walker (30:43).

At Dunfermline Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Matthew Fisher enjoyed a speedy time of 19:49, which saw him finish in a lofty second place.

A Bacon Rollers social run on Sunday morning

Fife AC pair Nigel Hetherington (24:53) and Angie Malcolm (30:14) ran at Oriam Parkrun on the grounds of Heriot Watt University, while Graham Keddie (30:38) made the trip north to Angus for the trail-based Forfar Loch Parkrun.

Derek Adamson (41:52) ventured to Camperdown Parkrun and Carol Budd (33:00) travelled to Aviemore Parkrun.

Daniel Hale made the most of a trip down to England, running Gateshead Parkrun in a speedy time of 18:47.

Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons ran at Hellbrunn Parkrun in Salzburg, Austria. Reid enjoyed a lofty second placed finish in 21:47, with Gibbons eighth overall and second female in 28:28.

Another Wizard enjoying a break away in Austria was Claire Doak, who ran the Vienna-based Donaupark Parkrun in 28:02.