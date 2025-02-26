Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Many ‘Rees-ons’ to be cheerful for star

Logan Rees on the podium as the winner of senior men's and non binary race (Pic by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Fife Athletic Club star Logan Rees won the senior men and non binary 10km race at last weekend’s National Cross County Championships at Callendar Park in Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rees finished first in 30:55, seeing off a challenge from Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Scott Stirling to emerge victorious in a high calibre field.

Fife AC clubmate Lewis Rodgers was 17th in 32:28, with Ben Kinninmonth home in 37:02 for 133rd. Carter Taylor was only three places and three seconds behind Kinninmonth in 32:05 for 136th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the senior women's race, also over 10km, Fife AC’s Hanna Andrejczuk finished in 38:53 for 14th place in a field of 286 athletes.

Janet Dickson finished second in her age category at the National XC Championships (Pic by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Clubmate Halina Rees got around in 40:44 for 35th, with Ailsa Cruickshanks running 42:17 for 54th and Janet Dickson home in 43:16 for second in her female 50 age category and 64th overall. Kerry Gibson finished in 43:48 for 71st overall.

In the under-20 men's race over 6.8km, Fife AC’s Luke Fleming completed the course in 34:40.

In the 6.2km under-17 women's race, clubmate Eliza Konig ran 23:43 to finish 11th of the 66 athletes competing, while Nellie Luxford was home in 24:37 for 21st spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also over 6.2km in the under-17 men's race, Fife AC’s Marcas MacFarlane was home in 22:24, with clubmate Matthew Fisher running 22:50.

Fife AC senior men who competed at Callendar Park at the National XC Championships

Closer to home, the 2025 edition of the Innocent Half Marathon on Sunday morning featured a route through the picturesque Dalmeny Estate in South Queensferry, scheduled by organiser Catriona Bruce to tie in with London, Brighton and Edinburgh Marathon training plans.

In strong winds on this scenic and undulating route, Fife AC runner Jack Bathgate completed the race in 1:29:34 for 12th overall and in the top 10 of his age category.

Kirkcaldy Wizard Audrey Wilson achieved a time of 1:54:13 to finish 11th in her age category and 122nd overall.

The husband and wife team of Harry and Marie Godson ran together, achieving times of 2:21:21 and 2:21:43, which demonstrated the value of team work.