Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Many ‘Rees-ons’ to be cheerful for star
Rees finished first in 30:55, seeing off a challenge from Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Scott Stirling to emerge victorious in a high calibre field.
Fife AC clubmate Lewis Rodgers was 17th in 32:28, with Ben Kinninmonth home in 37:02 for 133rd. Carter Taylor was only three places and three seconds behind Kinninmonth in 32:05 for 136th.
In the senior women's race, also over 10km, Fife AC’s Hanna Andrejczuk finished in 38:53 for 14th place in a field of 286 athletes.
Clubmate Halina Rees got around in 40:44 for 35th, with Ailsa Cruickshanks running 42:17 for 54th and Janet Dickson home in 43:16 for second in her female 50 age category and 64th overall. Kerry Gibson finished in 43:48 for 71st overall.
In the under-20 men's race over 6.8km, Fife AC’s Luke Fleming completed the course in 34:40.
In the 6.2km under-17 women's race, clubmate Eliza Konig ran 23:43 to finish 11th of the 66 athletes competing, while Nellie Luxford was home in 24:37 for 21st spot.
Also over 6.2km in the under-17 men's race, Fife AC’s Marcas MacFarlane was home in 22:24, with clubmate Matthew Fisher running 22:50.
Closer to home, the 2025 edition of the Innocent Half Marathon on Sunday morning featured a route through the picturesque Dalmeny Estate in South Queensferry, scheduled by organiser Catriona Bruce to tie in with London, Brighton and Edinburgh Marathon training plans.
In strong winds on this scenic and undulating route, Fife AC runner Jack Bathgate completed the race in 1:29:34 for 12th overall and in the top 10 of his age category.
Kirkcaldy Wizard Audrey Wilson achieved a time of 1:54:13 to finish 11th in her age category and 122nd overall.
The husband and wife team of Harry and Marie Godson ran together, achieving times of 2:21:21 and 2:21:43, which demonstrated the value of team work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.