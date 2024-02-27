The Fife AC under 17 women's team finished second overall. Nellie Luxford (left), Eliza Konig (centre) and Katie Sandilands (right) won Scottish Athletics team silver. (Pic Bill Duff)

Rodgers was 17th in the senior men’s 10km race in 33:28, part of a full results list which read as follows:

Senior Men – 17. Lewis Rodgers Fife AC SEN 33:28, 92. Michael Sanderson Fife AC SEN 36:11, 103. Liam Hutson Fife AC SEN 36:30, 131. Tom Gough Fife AC SEN 37:24, 156. Ben Kinninmonth Fife AC SEN 37:58, 157. Russell Hall Fife AC SEN 38:00, 190. Thomas Gambino Fife AC SEN 38:50, 201. Carter Taylor Fife AC SEN 39:16, 221. Christopher Russell Fife AC SEN 39:44, 260. Glenn Barclay Fife AC SEN 40:37, 276. Stephen Clark Fife AC 50 41:01, 287. James Hall Fife AC 40 41:12, 355. Rory Sandilands Fife AC 40 43:09, 391. Damon Thoms Fife AC 50 44:00.

Senior Women – 83. Ailsa Cruickshanks 44:53.

Liam Hutson (right) at Lindsay cross country (Pic Bill Duff)

Under 17 Women – 11. Katie Sandilands Fife AC 25:24, 17. Eliza Konig Fife AC 25:58, 19. Nellie Luxford Fife AC 26:49.

Under 17 Men – 67. Matthew Fisher Fife AC 24:56.

Under 15 Boys – 39. Finch Geary 16:51.

Meanwhile, three Kirkcaldy Wizards ladies took on the challenge of the trail-based Bertha Park 10km in Perth, organised by the Wee Run Events company.

Leanne Reid (left), Sharron Wilson (centre) and Kerry McGregor (right) ran in Perth

Kerry McGregor ran 1:03:17, while Sharron Wilson finished in 1:17:38 and Leanne Reid was home in 1:21:52.

Five Wizards took part in the 4.5-mile Badass Dirty Weekend trail race, featuring hills, mud and water crossings in Balbirnie Park in Markinch.

Kasia Szafarz was third female and 22nd overall in 39:51, with Carol Budd home in 52:53 for 63rd overall.

The mother and daughter team of Jacqueline and Lisa Cairns finished 80th and 81st respectively in 57:40, while Sarah Barrie was 85th in 58:39.

Kasia Szafarz was third female at Badass Dirty Weekend Trail Race

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun last weekend, the top two spots were filled by Ryan Lafferty and Kevin Wallace in 17:24.

There was also a PB for Harry Godson in 22:29.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Judith Arnstein (26:29), Alan Wise (27:46) and Derek Adamson (37:08) ran Lochore Meadows Parkrun.

Nick Brian (26:39) ran at St Andrews Parkrun, while Daniel Hale of Fife AC finished in 19:41 at Dunfermline Parkrun.

Venturing to Winchburgh for Auldcathie District Parkrun, Andy Harley was sixth in 19:24.

Ryan Campbell-Hodge achieved a PB of 20:16, with Calum Reid producing a 21:12 effort and there was also a PB of 27:44 for his mum Helen Reid.

Sam Forsberg (36:39) and Adele Cleveley (39:02) ran at Edinburgh Parkrun, with Cleveley achieving a course PB.

Jennifer Hodgson (41:30) ran at Perth Parkrun.

At Victoria Parkrun in Glasgow, Ruan Van Rensburg finished in 18:59, while Fife AC clubmate Kerry Gibson was first female in 19:05.

Further afield, Claire Doak (27:06) ventured to North Wales and ran Pont y Bala Parkrun.