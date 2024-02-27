Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Members excel at Lindsays National Cross Country Championships in Falkirk
Rodgers was 17th in the senior men’s 10km race in 33:28, part of a full results list which read as follows:
Senior Men – 17. Lewis Rodgers Fife AC SEN 33:28, 92. Michael Sanderson Fife AC SEN 36:11, 103. Liam Hutson Fife AC SEN 36:30, 131. Tom Gough Fife AC SEN 37:24, 156. Ben Kinninmonth Fife AC SEN 37:58, 157. Russell Hall Fife AC SEN 38:00, 190. Thomas Gambino Fife AC SEN 38:50, 201. Carter Taylor Fife AC SEN 39:16, 221. Christopher Russell Fife AC SEN 39:44, 260. Glenn Barclay Fife AC SEN 40:37, 276. Stephen Clark Fife AC 50 41:01, 287. James Hall Fife AC 40 41:12, 355. Rory Sandilands Fife AC 40 43:09, 391. Damon Thoms Fife AC 50 44:00.
Senior Women – 83. Ailsa Cruickshanks 44:53.
Under 17 Women – 11. Katie Sandilands Fife AC 25:24, 17. Eliza Konig Fife AC 25:58, 19. Nellie Luxford Fife AC 26:49.
Under 17 Men – 67. Matthew Fisher Fife AC 24:56.
Under 15 Boys – 39. Finch Geary 16:51.
Meanwhile, three Kirkcaldy Wizards ladies took on the challenge of the trail-based Bertha Park 10km in Perth, organised by the Wee Run Events company.
Kerry McGregor ran 1:03:17, while Sharron Wilson finished in 1:17:38 and Leanne Reid was home in 1:21:52.
Five Wizards took part in the 4.5-mile Badass Dirty Weekend trail race, featuring hills, mud and water crossings in Balbirnie Park in Markinch.
Kasia Szafarz was third female and 22nd overall in 39:51, with Carol Budd home in 52:53 for 63rd overall.
The mother and daughter team of Jacqueline and Lisa Cairns finished 80th and 81st respectively in 57:40, while Sarah Barrie was 85th in 58:39.
At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun last weekend, the top two spots were filled by Ryan Lafferty and Kevin Wallace in 17:24.
There was also a PB for Harry Godson in 22:29.
Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Judith Arnstein (26:29), Alan Wise (27:46) and Derek Adamson (37:08) ran Lochore Meadows Parkrun.
Nick Brian (26:39) ran at St Andrews Parkrun, while Daniel Hale of Fife AC finished in 19:41 at Dunfermline Parkrun.
Venturing to Winchburgh for Auldcathie District Parkrun, Andy Harley was sixth in 19:24.
Ryan Campbell-Hodge achieved a PB of 20:16, with Calum Reid producing a 21:12 effort and there was also a PB of 27:44 for his mum Helen Reid.
Sam Forsberg (36:39) and Adele Cleveley (39:02) ran at Edinburgh Parkrun, with Cleveley achieving a course PB.
Jennifer Hodgson (41:30) ran at Perth Parkrun.
At Victoria Parkrun in Glasgow, Ruan Van Rensburg finished in 18:59, while Fife AC clubmate Kerry Gibson was first female in 19:05.
Further afield, Claire Doak (27:06) ventured to North Wales and ran Pont y Bala Parkrun.
Finally, Paul Harkins made the most of a trip to Austria by completing Donaupark Parkrun in Vienna in 21:01.