Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Podium places for Fife AC in Glasgow

Fife AC's Andrew Thomson and Ben Sandilands were part of the Scottish Students team that won team bronze at the Inter District Cross Country championships

There were several impressive runs recorded by Fife Athletic Club stars in last weekend’s Inter District Cross Country Championships at Alexandra Park in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eliza Konig finished 21st in the under-17 and under-20 women's race in 22:43, helping Scotland East to team gold.

In the women's senior race, Fife AC's Megan Crawford finished 20th in 29:14 and in the men's senior race Andrew Thomson was 14th in 24:07.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubmate Ben Sandilands ended 17th in 24:20, with Lewis Rodgers 43rd in 25:22.

Ben Sandilands in action in Glasgow (Pic Bobby Gavin)

The efforts of Thomson and Sandilands also contributed to the Scottish Students team earning a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, a snow covered forest trail provided an idyllic wintry setting for the Falkland Yomp race, part of the Fife AC Winter Grand Prix series.

Fife AC's Ruan Van Rensburg won in 46:16, with clubmate Ben Kinninmonth second in 46:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Dickson won his male 50 age category and also achieved a top 10 in the overall standings in 54:45. Ryan Dunning was third male 40 and 11th overall in 54:50.

Falkland Yomp trail race winner Ruan Van Rensburg (Pic Pete Bracegirdle)

Andy Harley (57:31) and Tim Kinnaird (57:48) finished 20th and 21st respectively.

Clive Roberts was third male 60 and 36th overall in 1:02:27. Marcas MacFarlane was first male junior and 38th overall in 1:02:59.

There were also strong showings by Fife athletes Vince MacPherson (42nd & 1:03:56), Neil Millar (44th & 1:04:05) and Paul Harkins (47th & 1:04:24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Ritchie was the first female 60 and 48th overall in 1:04:30.

A group of Kirkcaldy Wizards went on a Parkrun tour to Callendar Park for Falkirk Parkrun

Keren MacPherson was second female 50 and 51st overall in 1:05:00, with Simon Jeynes 55th in 1:08:33.

Kirkcaldy Wizard Vikki Laing was second female 40 and 58th overall in 1:09:27, with fellow Wizard Stuart Goodfellow just one position behind in 1:10:33.

Innes Bracegirdle was second female 60 and 75th overall in 1:13:47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also races completed by: Michelle Johnstone (70th & 1:12:31), John Kinninmonth (71st & 1:12:51), Keith Bonthrone (73rd & 1:12:59), Greg Wilson (83rd & 1:14:43), Andy Ballantyne (87th & 1:15:21), Diane Selkirk (98th & 1:20:30), Yvonne Dunsire (110th & 1:24:24), Shirley Bremner (117th & 1:30:06), Fiona Walker (123rd & 1:33:23) and Karen Richards (127th & 1:34:50).

This also proved to be a landmark weekend for Scottish and British Athletics, with Rory Leonard slashing six seconds off the British 10km record by running 27:38 at the Valencia 10k.

In the same race, Fife AC’s Logan Rees ran a PB of 28:35 to place sixth on the all-time 10k road times by Scottish athletes.

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Jimmy McIntyre was second in 20:02, with Calum Reid celebrated his 100th Parkrun in 21:13 for a top 10 finish. There was also a PB of 36:43 for Fife AC junior athlete Finn Harley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wizards had these times in Falkirk Parkrun at Callendar Park: Kevin O'Neill 27:00, Lindsey Robertson 27:19, Val Symon 27:49, Chris Payne 30:26, Erin Robertson 31:01, Ian Simmons 31:49, Hilary Smart 32:27, Lesley Wallace 33:22 and John McIntyre Senior 35:40.

Two runners from the Wizards took on the monumental challenge of the daunting Spine Challenger races.

Sean Brown lined up on the start line of the Spine Challenger South, which begins in Edale, Derbyshire and finishes in Hawes, North Yorkshire and totals a distance of 108 miles, with a cut off time of 60 hours.

Unfortunately Sean had to make the difficult decision to withdraw after 66 miles. While there was understandable disappointment, when you factor in the technical terrain, the climbing, the lack of daylight hours in January and the adverse weather conditions, completing 66 miles is still a phenomenal achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Stokes at this time of writing is currently taking on an even greater challenger. Stokes is running the Spine Challenger North, which set off from Hardraw, North Yorkshire at 8am on Monday. The race is following the Pennine Way and totals an astonishing 160 miles to the finish at Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders.

This race has a cut off time of 108 hours. The courage it takes to even attempt, let alone complete, races over such vast distances, on challenging terrain and in harsh weather conditions, cannot be understated!

Finally, Kirkcaldy Wizard Neil Stirling made the most of a trip to Florida by competing in the Disney half marathon, an event which is part of the Walt Disney Marathon weekend.

Stirling recorded a time of 2 hours 21 minutes and reflected that this was a run which was about the experience itself and enjoying the unqiue photo opportunities.

There is an important lesson there, that as much as runners strive for impressive times, running is ultimately about enjoyment and the overall experience of an event.