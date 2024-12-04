Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Rees wins Stirling battle for Fife AC
Logan Rees achieved an outstanding first placed finish, with a blistering 27:12 time, while Lewis Rodgers was seventh in 28:57.
Paralympic gold medallist and world record holder Ben Sandilands finished 19th in 29:55.
There was also an impressive display by Michael Sanderson, who finished 28th in a time of 30:32.
Carter Taylor produced a strong time of 32:58, which saw Taylor ranked 57th. Hot on his heels was clubmate Russell Hall, who finished 59th in 33:01.
Glenn Barclay achieved a 62nd placed finish in 33:07, closely pursued by Simon Annetts who was 64th in 33:13.
Kevin Wallace finished 96th with a time of 34:59 and Yulian Vasilev crossed the line in 35:22 for 106th.
Bryce Aitken finished second in his age category, being ranked second male 65 in 39:50 for 181st overall.
Tony Martin was the first male 70 in 39:59 for 183rd overall.
Graeme Syme ran 40:13for an overall ranking of 186th, while Stephen Dickson crossed the line in 189th in 40:17.
Greg Wilson, another Wizard new to the cross country scene, finished 242nd in 49:40.
Fife ladies performed strongly in the 8.6km senior women's race. Megan Crawford was eighth in 34:53 time.
Ailsa Cruickshanks achieved a strong ranking of 28th in 37:48, while Janet Dickson was first in her age category as the top ranked women's 50 in 38:23 for an overall finishing position of 32nd.
Jennifer Cruickshanks was 42nd in 39:51. Hilary Ritchie finished second in the women's 60 category in 43:22, which also earned her an overall ranking of 58th.
Laura Muir finished 63rd in 43:41. Margaret Martin finished as the second women's 65 in 45:53, which saw her ranked 79th overall.
Innes Bracegirdle was ranked the third women's 65. Bracegirdle achieved this with a time of 46:47 and an 82nd placed finish. Michelle Johnstone finished 99th in a time of 49:48 and Heather Finlayson finished 105th in a time of 52:45.
Luke Fleming competed in the 6.4km under-20 men's race, achieving a time of 31:39.
In the 5.7km under-17 women's race, Nellie Luxford achieved a lofty sixth placed finish with a time of 23:54.
Hot on her heels was clubmate Eliza Konig, who finished 7th in a time of 24:07.
In the 5.7km under-17 men's race, Marcas Macfarlane achieved a time of 23:01, finishing in 30th place. Matthew Fisher competed in the same race, finishing 33rd in a time of 23:20.
Elsewhere, in a much warmer and sunnier location, Fife AC's Steph Pennycook made a stunning marathon debut in one of Europe's most iconic marathons. Pennycook completed the Valencia Marathon in a blistering 2:34:33 time.
There was also a strong performance by Fife AC's Rory Rees-Scott, who achieved a superb time of 2:54:08.
It was positive to see the city stage the flagship event so soon after the region was devastated by flash floods.
At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Wizard Colin McMorrin achieved a second placed finish and a course PB of 18:55. Kasia Szafarz finished as second female and in the process achieved a new PB, with 22:56.
Vikki Laing finished as third female in 23:20. There were also PBs for Janet Archibald (28:35), Audrey Campbell (29:37) and Leanne Reid (31:26).
At Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC's Mike MacDonald finished second in 19:06. Other times included David Norrie (23:51), Paul Harkins (25:23), Flora Louden (27:49) and Vinnie Atkinson (56:01).
Craig Wilson finished first in 19:53 at Lochore Meadows Parkrun. Ken McIlroy (21:57), Craig Thomson (28:06), Sam Forsberg (35:53) and Adele Cleveley (39:08) were also in attendance.
At St Andrews Parkrun, Daniel Hale achieved a third placed finish with a time of 19:03.
There were also parkruns completed at the same venue by fellow Fife runners: Iain Hawkins (25:43), Jennifer Morris (26:32), Jim Scobie (28:53), Fiona Walker (29:43), Sue Armstrong (29:57), Claire Jurecki (31:56), Kenneth Alan McLeod (37:29) and Wendy Ritchie (45:35).
Elsewhere, Lauren Bennett achieved a time of 26:27 at Edinburgh Parkrun.
Jimmy McIntyre achieved a first placed parkrun at Faskally Forest, with a time of 21:08.
Jennifer Hodgson completed Greenock Parkrun in 41:35. John Morris completed Forfar Loch Parkrun in 26:20.
Further afield, Alan Wise completed Hockley Woods Parkrun in 26:13.
Claire Doak ventured to Lithuania to complete Vingis Parkrun in 29:10. She was joined by Michaela Sullivan, who completed it in a time of 49:38.
Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons made the most of a trip to Orlando to bag an American special Thanksgiving Parkrun.
Back on Thursday, November 28, Calum Reid finished third at Clermont Waterfront in Florida in a time of 20:00.
He followed this up two days later with a parkrun at Weedon Island in Tampa, a unique event that involves running across boardwalks overlooking swamps. He finished fourth in a time of 20:50.
Niamh Gibbons also bagged two new parkruns in these locations. She ran 26:55 at Clermont Waterfront and 27:23 at Weedon Island Preserve Parkrun.