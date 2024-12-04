Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Rees wins Stirling battle for Fife AC

Fife AC senior men who competed at the East District XC Championships in Stirling

Fife Athletic Club were well represented at last weekend’s East District Cross Country Championships on the grounds of the University of Stirling.

Logan Rees achieved an outstanding first placed finish, with a blistering 27:12 time, while Lewis Rodgers was seventh in 28:57.

Paralympic gold medallist and world record holder Ben Sandilands finished 19th in 29:55.

There was also an impressive display by Michael Sanderson, who finished 28th in a time of 30:32.

Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons at Clermont Waterfront

Carter Taylor produced a strong time of 32:58, which saw Taylor ranked 57th. Hot on his heels was clubmate Russell Hall, who finished 59th in 33:01.

Glenn Barclay achieved a 62nd placed finish in 33:07, closely pursued by Simon Annetts who was 64th in 33:13.

Kevin Wallace finished 96th with a time of 34:59 and Yulian Vasilev crossed the line in 35:22 for 106th.

Bryce Aitken finished second in his age category, being ranked second male 65 in 39:50 for 181st overall.

Tony Martin was the first male 70 in 39:59 for 183rd overall.

Graeme Syme ran 40:13for an overall ranking of 186th, while Stephen Dickson crossed the line in 189th in 40:17.

Greg Wilson, another Wizard new to the cross country scene, finished 242nd in 49:40.

Fife ladies performed strongly in the 8.6km senior women's race. Megan Crawford was eighth in 34:53 time.

Ailsa Cruickshanks achieved a strong ranking of 28th in 37:48, while Janet Dickson was first in her age category as the top ranked women's 50 in 38:23 for an overall finishing position of 32nd.

Jennifer Cruickshanks was 42nd in 39:51. Hilary Ritchie finished second in the women's 60 category in 43:22, which also earned her an overall ranking of 58th.

Laura Muir finished 63rd in 43:41. Margaret Martin finished as the second women's 65 in 45:53, which saw her ranked 79th overall.

Innes Bracegirdle was ranked the third women's 65. Bracegirdle achieved this with a time of 46:47 and an 82nd placed finish. Michelle Johnstone finished 99th in a time of 49:48 and Heather Finlayson finished 105th in a time of 52:45.

Luke Fleming competed in the 6.4km under-20 men's race, achieving a time of 31:39.

In the 5.7km under-17 women's race, Nellie Luxford achieved a lofty sixth placed finish with a time of 23:54.

Hot on her heels was clubmate Eliza Konig, who finished 7th in a time of 24:07.

In the 5.7km under-17 men's race, Marcas Macfarlane achieved a time of 23:01, finishing in 30th place. Matthew Fisher competed in the same race, finishing 33rd in a time of 23:20.

Elsewhere, in a much warmer and sunnier location, Fife AC's Steph Pennycook made a stunning marathon debut in one of Europe's most iconic marathons. Pennycook completed the Valencia Marathon in a blistering 2:34:33 time.

There was also a strong performance by Fife AC's Rory Rees-Scott, who achieved a superb time of 2:54:08.

It was positive to see the city stage the flagship event so soon after the region was devastated by flash floods.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Wizard Colin McMorrin achieved a second placed finish and a course PB of 18:55. Kasia Szafarz finished as second female and in the process achieved a new PB, with 22:56.

Vikki Laing finished as third female in 23:20. There were also PBs for Janet Archibald (28:35), Audrey Campbell (29:37) and Leanne Reid (31:26).

At Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC's Mike MacDonald finished second in 19:06. Other times included David Norrie (23:51), Paul Harkins (25:23), Flora Louden (27:49) and Vinnie Atkinson (56:01).

Craig Wilson finished first in 19:53 at Lochore Meadows Parkrun. Ken McIlroy (21:57), Craig Thomson (28:06), Sam Forsberg (35:53) and Adele Cleveley (39:08) were also in attendance.

At St Andrews Parkrun, Daniel Hale achieved a third placed finish with a time of 19:03.

There were also parkruns completed at the same venue by fellow Fife runners: Iain Hawkins (25:43), Jennifer Morris (26:32), Jim Scobie (28:53), Fiona Walker (29:43), Sue Armstrong (29:57), Claire Jurecki (31:56), Kenneth Alan McLeod (37:29) and Wendy Ritchie (45:35).

Elsewhere, Lauren Bennett achieved a time of 26:27 at Edinburgh Parkrun.

Jimmy McIntyre achieved a first placed parkrun at Faskally Forest, with a time of 21:08.

Jennifer Hodgson completed Greenock Parkrun in 41:35. John Morris completed Forfar Loch Parkrun in 26:20.

Further afield, Alan Wise completed Hockley Woods Parkrun in 26:13.

Claire Doak ventured to Lithuania to complete Vingis Parkrun in 29:10. She was joined by Michaela Sullivan, who completed it in a time of 49:38.

Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons made the most of a trip to Orlando to bag an American special Thanksgiving Parkrun.

Back on Thursday, November 28, Calum Reid finished third at Clermont Waterfront in Florida in a time of 20:00.

He followed this up two days later with a parkrun at Weedon Island in Tampa, a unique event that involves running across boardwalks overlooking swamps. He finished fourth in a time of 20:50.

Niamh Gibbons also bagged two new parkruns in these locations. She ran 26:55 at Clermont Waterfront and 27:23 at Weedon Island Preserve Parkrun.