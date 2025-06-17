Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: round-up of last weekend's action

Kevin Wallace, Laura Muir, Andrew Neenan and Dan Parsons, fifth team at Scurry 2 Bridges relay

Four Kirkcaldy Wizards teams completed last weekend’s 100-mile Scurry 2 Bridges relay race, beginning in Dundee's Riverside Park, crossing the Tay Bridge and following the Fife coastal path across the Forth Road Bridge before finishing at Edinburgh World of Football in South Queensferry.

Kevin Wallace, Andrew Neenan, Laura Muir and Dan Parsons achieved a lofty fifth placed finish with a superb time of 13 hours, seven minutes and 15 seconds.

The foursome of Elaine Masterton, Cara Murdoch, Carol Kirk and Karen Richards completed the race in 17 hours and 15 minutes, finishing 17th while the team of Susan Young, Jill Watson, Chris Payne and Paul Frape were home in 18 hours, eight minutes and 57 seconds.

Finally, the squad of Nicky MacGregor, Nicky Sutherland, Heather Smart and Kerry McGregor crossed the line in 18 hours and 26 minutes.

Jamie Lessels competing at Kirkcaldy Promenade (Pic Andy Lafferty)

At the men's 10k in Glasgow, Fife AC runner Nico Van Rensburg ran 36:09 to finish 26th overall.

In the women's 10k sister event, Fife AC's Eliza McLachlan finished as second female 65 in a superb time of 58:56, while Wizard Claire Jurecki achieved a time of 1:13:00.

In the Oresund Bridge Half Marathon, Wizard Stuart Goodfellow produced a fantastic 1:55:53 time.

Fellow Wizard Fiona McIntyre was also in fine form, achieving a 2:30:19 finishing time.

Wizards Stuart Goodfellow and Fiona McIntyre completed the Oresund Bridge Half Marathon

Fife AC's Graeme Syme completed the 7 Hills of Edinburgh race in a superb time of 2 hours, 21 hours and 49 seconds, finishing 82nd.

Clubmate Paul Harkins achieved a ranking of 156th with a strong time of 2:39:36.

Elsewhere, Fife AC ultra runner Sean Brown competed in the 106-mile Montane Summer Spine Challenger South on the Pennine Way.

While Brown sadly had to retire before the finish, he nonetheless completed a remarkable distance of 91 miles.

Despite understandable disappointment, this was still an incredible accomplishment, having the courage to compete in such a demanding race over such an extreme distance.

All these efforts came during a week where Yorkshire-born athlete George Mills, son of retired footballer Danny Mills, obliterated the 14-year-old UK 5,000m record set by Mo Farah with a blistering time of 12:46.59.

Fife AC's Jamie Lessels won last weekend’s Kirkcaldy Prom two-mile road race in 9:52.

Clubmate Ben Kinninmonth was second in 9:56, with Ruan Van Rensburg (4th & 10:06), Scott McClung (6th & 10:28), first male junior Marcas MacFarlane (8th & 10:59) and Gary Barclay (10th & 11:33) also in the top 10.

Lessels also finished first in 16:35 at Saturday’s inaugural Riverside Parkrun in Glenrothes, with Ruan Van Rensburg second in 16:44, Fife AC's Rhona Van Rensburg second female and 19th overall in 20:35 and Kirkcaldy Wizard Vikki Laing third female in 23:06.

Other results were: 4. Scott McClung 18:03, 15. Andy Harley 20:05, 38. Greg Wilson 24:19, 62. David Shepherd 27:02, 70. Lindsey Robertson 27:28, 72. Mollie Turner 27:39, 73. Shona Turner 27:47, 80. Helen Reid 28:19.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Marcas MacFarlane was first in 18:33, ahead of second-placed Jimmy McIntyre in 19:07.

Wizard Leanne Reid achieved an outstanding PB of 25:41, while Josie Murray also set a new PB of 36:40.