Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Runners contest Giffordtown 5k

A group photo of Fife Athletic Club and Kirkcaldy Wizards runners at the start line of Giffordtown 5k

The Fife Athletic Club organised Giffordtown 5k took centre stage as the second race in the Winter Grand Prix last weekend.

The race attracted runners from clubs all over the Central Belt and further afield, with Deeside Runners, Inverness Harriers and Orkney AA also represented.

One runner representing Vale Royal AC in Cheshire competed, showing the nationwide appeal of the race on quiet country roads.

The flat terrain offers runners a golden opportunity to set a new personal landmark at the 5k distance.

Logan Rees winning Giffordtown 5k (Pic Michaela McLean)

Logan Rees finished first and broke the course record, which Rees himself set in 2017, in 14:42. Hot on his heels was clubmate Lewis Rodgers, who finished second in 14:55.

Rising Fife star Carter Taylor finished fifth in 15:49.

There were impressive runs recorded by Fife AC duo Ben Kinninmonth (16:00) and Thomas Gambino (16:04). For Gambino this was a new PB at the distance. The pair were hotly pursued by clubmate Jamie Lessels (16:20).

Another Fifer in flying form was Scott McClung, who ran a PB of 16:34.

Lindsey Robertson at the finish line of the Rannoch Marathon

There were strong runs by Yulian Vasilev (17:26) and Laura Gibson (17:32).

Fife youngster Luke Fleming was second male under-20, crossing the finish line in 18:06.

Janet Dickson achieved a new PB of 18:42. Daniel Hale (18:51) and Alan Gibson (18:58) also recorded strong runs in the 18-minute bracket. Hot on their heels and in fine fettle was fellow Fifer Graeme McDowall (19:01).

Bryce Aitken (19:26) and John Thomson (19:40) both competed in the male 60 category and achieved impressive sub 20 times.

Kirkcaldy Wizard Calum Reid achieved a time of 20:01.

It was a successful weekend for Fife AC's Tony Martin. Martin qualified for the Masters cross country international in Belfast, taking place in November, by finishing first in the male 70 category at a cross country time trial at Tollcross. Martin followed up this accomplishment on Saturday by racing at Giffordtown and achieving a time of 21:04, which saw him finish as second male 70.

There were further runs recorded in the 21-minute class by Fife AC runners John Kinninmonth (21:11), Bryan Whittingham (21:13), Addy Gerrard (21:19), Gerhard van Zyl (21:38), Hilary Ritchie (21:47) and Christopher Kent (21:55).

Wizard Stuart Goodfellow (22:08) was in fine form, closely chased by Fife AC under-20 youngster Lewis Whittingham (22:11).

There were also superb runs by three more runners clad in Fife AC white, John Henry Godson (22:38), Margaret Martin (23:03) and Michelle Johnstone (23:13).

There were momentous runs produced by Wizards pair Jack Dryburgh and Alan Wise. Dryburgh chopped an incredible four minutes and four seconds off his previous best 5k time to set a new personal record of 23:55.

Alan Wise continued a fine run of form to record a new PB of 24:01. Wise was closely followed by Wizard Heather Finlayson (24:03) and Fife AC lady Innes Bracegirdle (24:05).

Wizards coach Karen Richards achieved her first sub-25 5k, with a time of 24:54, closely followed by fellow Wizard Lee Cessford (24:57).

Fife AC's Sandra Aitken (25:16) performed strongly, while there was another PB recorded, this time by Wizard Ross Campbell (25:21). Nick Brian (25:26) was next across the line, followed closely by Wizards Niamh Gibbons (26:02), Shona Turner (26:08) and George MacDonald (26:11).

Helen Reid achieved a sub-27 time of 26:59. Two other Wizard ladies in fine form were Marie Godson (27:34) and Susan Thores (27:51).

Marion McClung (28:02) was delighted to record what she described as her ‘fastest 5k in years’.

Fife AC ladies Fiona Walker (28:20) and Jocelyn Scott (28:34) performed impressively. There were also superb showings for Wizard ladies Kerry McGregor (28:53) and Sharron Wilson (29:30).

Wizard Godfather John McIntyre Senior made a welcome return to racing action, with a sub-30 time of 29:58.

There were also successful runs for Wizard ladies Heather Kinninmonth (30:31), Melanie Newsome (30:34), Sarah Mathieson (30:47) and Leanne Reid (33:30).

It was a particularly noteworthy run for Mathieson, for whom her time was a PB.

Further afield Lindsey Robertson took on the challenge of Rannoch Marathon, which takes place in the Highland village of Kinloch. It is an undulating out and back course which is situated on the South shore of Loch Rannoch and offers stunning scenic views for all participants.

Robertson was able to chop an impressive 20 minutes off her previous effort on this course in 2019, to achieve a fantastic time of four hours and 20 minutes.

Kirkcaldy Wizards Cara Murdoch and Laura Roy travelled to Achiltibuie, in the region of Ross & Cromarty, to take on the challenge of the Coigach Half Marathon.

Described as ‘a road race for trail runners’, the course offers breathtaking picturesque views of Wester Ross on a challenging

undulating course.

Murdoch achieved a time of 1:54:28, finishing 34th overall, as she bagged crucial training miles for her upcoming Dava Way Ultramarathon.

Roy showed admirable grit and determination, crossing the finish line in 2:16:16 for 62nd position.

Both ladies were able to unwind in the evening by attending a ceilidh, organised in the village hall as part of the tradition of the race.