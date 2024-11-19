Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Runners going strong at several races
Calum Reid ran a PB of 19:48 and there were also strong runs by Niamh Gibbons (26:04) and Helen Reid (26:48).
In the second East District league meeting of the current cross country season at Camperdown, Fife Athletic Club’s Logan Rees won the 8km men's senior race in 25:44, clubmate Lewis Rodgers was fifth in 26:33, Sam Fernando (29:41) was 36th and Simon Annetts (30:56) ran 58th.
Kevin Wallace was 74th in 32:12, Luke Fleming (32:22) was 79th and Rory Sandilands ran 98th in 33:44, as Fife AC were sixth men's senior and masters team.
In the 6.4km senior women's race, Ailsa Cruickshanks (27:29) was 12th and Jennifer Cruickshanks (29:31) for 26th as Fife AC were ranked 17th team.
In the 4km under-15 girls and under-17 women's race, Eliza Konig was eighth in16:16, Nellie Luxford 13th in 16:37, Beth McCrickaird 48th in 18:34 and Isla Kinnaird 49th in 18:36 as the team were fifth.
In the 3.2km under-13 girls race, Amelia Stephen (15:36) was 25th, with Summer Ramshaw (46th &17:24) and Jasmine Grieve (49th & 17:44) also competing as the team were seventh.
Murray Kinnaird ran 15:49 in the 3.2k under-13 boys race, with Finlay Proudfoot (8:41), Lachlan Fordyce (9:32), Lewis McKelvie (10:50) and Callum Lawson (13:08) running in the 1600m under-11 boys race.
Annie Strang (7:02), Eilidh Smith (8:21) and Eden Hall (8:47) ran the 1600m under-11 girls race for seventh team.
At the 8.4km Scottish Student Sport Cross Country Championships in Aberdeen on Saturday, Fife AC’s Conor Gourlay was third in 27:47 as he helped University of Edinburgh to team gold, while clubmate Ben Sandilands – representing the Scottish Rural College – was seventh in 28:19.
Gourley and Sandilands have now qualified for the Scottish Student team at the Inter-District Cross Country Championships in Glasgow in January 2025.
At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane won in 18:39, Graeme McDowall was third in 19:24 and Hilary Lalande was first female in 22:52.
Vikki Laing was third lady in 23:15, while there were also superb PBs achieved by Selina Skivington, in a time of 26:31 and by Leanne Reid, who set a new landmark in 31:41.
Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Bryce Aitken finished fifth in a time of 20:02 at Lochore Meadows Parkrun. There were also outings for Chris Payne (27:58) and Fiona Walker (30:29).
At Loch Leven Parkrun, Paul Harkins finished fifth in 21:31. There was also a PB for Fiona McIntyre (29:43) and an outing for Carol McEneany (32:50).
At Dunfermline Parkrun, Fife AC's Carter Taylor finished first in a blistering 17:17, while Lee Cessford (25:56) was also in attendance.
At St Andrews Parkrun, there were runs completed by the following Fife AC runners: Nico Van Rensburg (3rd & 17:26), Lewis Whittingham (21:23), Pete Caulton (25:39), Jennifer Morris (27:01), Jim Scobie (28:35), Christine Wilson (64:20) and Vinnie Atkinson (64:27).
Crossing the water to run Edinburgh Parkrun at Cramond Promenade, Ryan Gray achieved a landmark sub-18 PB time of 17:50, also finishing in a lofty fifth place in the process.
There were also strong runs by Fife AC runners Mike MacDonald (18:45) and Colin McWilliam (21:59).
Across the city, Harry (25:02) and Marie (31:02) Godson ventured to Queen's Parkrun.
Elsewhere, Jimmy McIntyre finished first at Faskally Forest Parkrun, in a time of 20:57.
Keith Traill (32:03) completed Perth Parkrun.
Mark Gowans (25:59) completed Aviemore Parkrun.
Heather Kinninmonth (33:21) ventured to the mostly northerly Parkrun on the Scottish mainland, Thurso.
Flora Louden (28:39) completed Polkemmet Parkrun and Claire Jurecki (34:26) completed Skinadin Parkrun on the Isle of Skye.
Jennifer Hodgson (40:01) completed Isabel Trail Parkrun in Stafford.
Michaela Sullivan (58:37) completed Newborough Forest Parkrun in Llanddwyn, Angelsey and Stuart Goodfellow (24:01) flew to South Belfast to complete Orneau Parkrun.
