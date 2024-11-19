Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Runners going strong at several races

Helen Reid, Rolf Gunnemann, Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons at Springburn Parkrun in Glasgow

Of the Kirkcaldy Wizards competing at last weekend’s Springburn Parkrun, this author Rolf Gunnemann was second in 17:21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calum Reid ran a PB of 19:48 and there were also strong runs by Niamh Gibbons (26:04) and Helen Reid (26:48).

In the second East District league meeting of the current cross country season at Camperdown, Fife Athletic Club’s Logan Rees won the 8km men's senior race in 25:44, clubmate Lewis Rodgers was fifth in 26:33, Sam Fernando (29:41) was 36th and Simon Annetts (30:56) ran 58th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Wallace was 74th in 32:12, Luke Fleming (32:22) was 79th and Rory Sandilands ran 98th in 33:44, as Fife AC were sixth men's senior and masters team.

Ben Sandilands was seventh at Scottish Student University Cross Country Championships in Aberdeen

In the 6.4km senior women's race, Ailsa Cruickshanks (27:29) was 12th and Jennifer Cruickshanks (29:31) for 26th as Fife AC were ranked 17th team.

In the 4km under-15 girls and under-17 women's race, Eliza Konig was eighth in16:16, Nellie Luxford 13th in 16:37, Beth McCrickaird 48th in 18:34 and Isla Kinnaird 49th in 18:36 as the team were fifth.

In the 3.2km under-13 girls race, Amelia Stephen (15:36) was 25th, with Summer Ramshaw (46th &17:24) and Jasmine Grieve (49th & 17:44) also competing as the team were seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray Kinnaird ran 15:49 in the 3.2k under-13 boys race, with Finlay Proudfoot (8:41), Lachlan Fordyce (9:32), Lewis McKelvie (10:50) and Callum Lawson (13:08) running in the 1600m under-11 boys race.

Annie Strang (7:02), Eilidh Smith (8:21) and Eden Hall (8:47) ran the 1600m under-11 girls race for seventh team.

At the 8.4km Scottish Student Sport Cross Country Championships in Aberdeen on Saturday, Fife AC’s Conor Gourlay was third in 27:47 as he helped University of Edinburgh to team gold, while clubmate Ben Sandilands – representing the Scottish Rural College – was seventh in 28:19.

Gourley and Sandilands have now qualified for the Scottish Student team at the Inter-District Cross Country Championships in Glasgow in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane won in 18:39, Graeme McDowall was third in 19:24 and Hilary Lalande was first female in 22:52.

Vikki Laing was third lady in 23:15, while there were also superb PBs achieved by Selina Skivington, in a time of 26:31 and by Leanne Reid, who set a new landmark in 31:41.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Bryce Aitken finished fifth in a time of 20:02 at Lochore Meadows Parkrun. There were also outings for Chris Payne (27:58) and Fiona Walker (30:29).

At Loch Leven Parkrun, Paul Harkins finished fifth in 21:31. There was also a PB for Fiona McIntyre (29:43) and an outing for Carol McEneany (32:50).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Dunfermline Parkrun, Fife AC's Carter Taylor finished first in a blistering 17:17, while Lee Cessford (25:56) was also in attendance.

At St Andrews Parkrun, there were runs completed by the following Fife AC runners: Nico Van Rensburg (3rd & 17:26), Lewis Whittingham (21:23), Pete Caulton (25:39), Jennifer Morris (27:01), Jim Scobie (28:35), Christine Wilson (64:20) and Vinnie Atkinson (64:27).

Crossing the water to run Edinburgh Parkrun at Cramond Promenade, Ryan Gray achieved a landmark sub-18 PB time of 17:50, also finishing in a lofty fifth place in the process.

There were also strong runs by Fife AC runners Mike MacDonald (18:45) and Colin McWilliam (21:59).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the city, Harry (25:02) and Marie (31:02) Godson ventured to Queen's Parkrun.

Elsewhere, Jimmy McIntyre finished first at Faskally Forest Parkrun, in a time of 20:57.

Keith Traill (32:03) completed Perth Parkrun.

Mark Gowans (25:59) completed Aviemore Parkrun.

Heather Kinninmonth (33:21) ventured to the mostly northerly Parkrun on the Scottish mainland, Thurso.

Flora Louden (28:39) completed Polkemmet Parkrun and Claire Jurecki (34:26) completed Skinadin Parkrun on the Isle of Skye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Hodgson (40:01) completed Isabel Trail Parkrun in Stafford.

Michaela Sullivan (58:37) completed Newborough Forest Parkrun in Llanddwyn, Angelsey and Stuart Goodfellow (24:01) flew to South Belfast to complete Orneau Parkrun.