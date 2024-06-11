Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: running stars shine brightly at several competitions

Pictured (from left) are Jamie Lessels, Scott McClung Ben Kinninmonth and Jamie Greig at 3,000m track race in Dundee

A large contingent of Fife Athletic Club and Kirkcaldy Wizards runners completed the undulating Hill of Tarvit five-mile trail race last Wednesday, starting and finishing in Ceres.

The course is a challenging mixture of bridle paths, road, footpaths and trail and encompasses sections of the Hill of Tarvit Mansion grounds.

Results were: 1. Lewis Rodgers 32:40, 4. Ben Kinninmonth 35:34, 7. Ruan Van Rensburg 37:46, 9. Dave Clark 39:20, 11. Tim Kinnaird 39:50, 13. Ewan McAdam 40:21, 16. Stephen Dickson 40:58, 20. Hendrik Van Rensburg 41:19, 27. Andy Harley 42:29, 28. Jennifer Cruickshanks 42:38, 29. Paul Harkins 42:46, 31. Tony Martin 43:38, 35. John MacPherson 45:08, 44. Clive Roberts 46:44, 48. Hilary Ritchie 47:12, 54. Margaret Martin 49:40, 55. Neill Mitchell 49:44, 59. Simon Fox 50:42, 60. Greg Wilson 50:43, 61. Cara Murdoch 51:06, 64. Lee Cessford 51:27, 68. Andy Ballantyne 52:55, 76. Dorota Park 55:25, 85. Karen Richards 58:33, 90. Chris Payne 1:00:35, 93. Fiona Walker 1:04:25.

Nine athletes representing either Fife AC or Kirkcaldy Wizards competed in the Friday evening 5.5-mile Templeton Trail race, which was hosted by Dundee Road Runners.

Fife AC athletes at Friday's Templeton Trail Race in Dundee

The setting for this race was Templeton Woods, which provides a modest introduction to trail running, with the course on mostly well defined park paths but adding in some trail path and short climb features.

Results were: 6. Ruan van Rensburg 36:59, 22. Hendrik van Rensburg 41:25, 24. Tony Martin 42:11(1st male 70), 25. Alison Sutherland 42:21 (3rd female), 37. Lynne Stephen 44:54 (1st female 60), 54. Margaret Martin 48:05 (2nd female 60), 62. Michelle Johnstone 50:01, 63. Lee Cessford 50:02, 69. Paul Sutherland 51:43 (2nd male 70).

Janet Dickson was the sole Fife AC runner taking part in the Strathearn Marathon, finishing in three hours, 13 minutes and 12 seconds for second female outright and eighth overall.

Starting and finishing at Cultybraggan Camp, the Strathearn marathon is an undulating and scenic race which takes place on Perthshire country roads in Comrie.

Fife AC's Janet Dickson at Strathearn Marathon (Pic Gordon Donnachie)

What it may lack in city crowd support, it more than makes up for in tranquil scenery and also has earned a reputation as one of the friendliest Scottish marathons on the racing circuit. It is however a challenging course with sharp climbs.

At the Kilmarnock-based 'Roon the Toon' 10k race, Scotland international Annabel Simpson was first female and ninth overall in 34:37.

Also in this race, Fife AC’s Alan Gibson was first male 60 in 38:35 and his daughter Kerry Gibson ran 38:59.

Four Fife AC athletes swapped their carbon plated road shoes for track spikes, as they competed in the RAM Athletics League’s second meeting of the season over 3,000m.

Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife AC runners at Hill of Tarvit five-mile trail series

All four advanced to the finals. Ben Kinninmonth was the winner. After a closely contested battle with clubmate Jamie Lessels, Kinninmonth claimed gold, with a first placed finish, in a blistering 9.21.21 time.