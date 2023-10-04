Submitted

Four Wizards and three Fife AC runners competed in the scenic Loch Ness Marathon event. In the merchant city of Glasgow, the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run staged 10k and half marathon events, with Wizards and Fife fielding participants in both. One Fife AC runner was also competing in the European Masters Half Marathon Championships in Pescara, Italy.

Closer to the home, the Bob Stark 4.1 kilometer event, which aims to raise funds for prostate cancer, took place at Foodieash.

Loch Ness Marathon times: Gerard Van Zyl 3:44:24; Lewis Prideaux 3:52:00; Cara Murdoch 3:59:43; Jimmy Robertson 4:05:10; Jillian Stevenson 4:35:04; Alison Massie-Grimes 4:59:32; Peter Caulton 5:40:41.

Great Scottish Run 10k times: Kerry McGregor 1:02:38; Nicky McGregor 1:02:38; Caitlin Grieve 1:03:49 ;Pamela Dobson 1:09:39; Elisabeth Harvie 1:09:43; Calum Harvie 1:09:45.

Great Scottish Run Half Marathon times: Carter Taylor 1:22:07; Lindsey Robertson 1:51:51; John Craig 1:55:46; Leonard Rhone 1:58:36; Susan Young 2:13:35; Chris Payne 2:19:15.

Two Fife AC runners were also looking to smash personal records in the River Ness 10k event, which staged a flat fast 10 kilometer event, along the banks of the River Ness.

Speedster Liam Hutson produced a blistering performance, to achieve a sub 33 10k time of 32:59. Wizard of the Month Ben Kinninmonth has been on a spectacular run of PBs and first placed finishes at races. He went into this race with a goal of running a sub 34 10k, which he achieved with aplomb, completing the race in a time of 33:42.

Meanwhile, at the European Masters Half Marathon Championships in Pescara, Italy, Tony Martin earned a silver medal and overall team bronze, competing as a veteran 70. Martin did so with a speedy half marathon time of 1:30:15.

Finally, at the The Bob Stark 4.1km race took place at Foodieash, near Cairnie fruit farm, in North East Fife, a host of Fife AC athletes took part.

The event was hosted by Fife AC's Graham Bennison and it is organised with the aim of raising funds for prostate cancer.

There were spectacular runs by Ben and Katie Sandilands. Ben Sandilands achieved a first place finish and course record, with a time of 14:43.

Katie Sandilands achieved a second place finish and a female course record, with a time of 17:21. Rhona Van Rensburg also made it on to the podium, finishing third in 17:28.