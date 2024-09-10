Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Scott McClung second in Stuart Duncan Memorial 5k

A group of Kirkcaldy Wizards, Fife AC and Falkland Trail Runners who competed in the 35 mile Tiree Ultramarathon

Last Tuesday evening saw Fife Athletic Club host the annual Stuart Duncan Memorial 5k, in memory of the late runner based in the Pitteuchar area of Glenrothes, who died from a cardiac arrest in April 2015.

The race set off from the Lomond Centre and provided a flat and fast out and back course along Boblingen Way, with rich potential for PBs.

Fife AC's Scott McClung was second in 16:47, with third-placed clubmate Ruan Van Rensburg just a second behind in 16:48.

Nico Van Rensburg ran 18:19 for ninth place, with Graeme Syme’s 18:58 good enough for 15th place.

Fife AC's Stephen Dickson completed the Ben Nevis Hill Race

Ryan Campbell-Hodge crossed the line in 19:21 for 18th, with Kirkcaldy Wizard Matthew Paul home in 19:31 for 19th.

Completing the top 20 was Gary Whitton of Fife AC in 19.40.

After Fife AC athlete Ben Sandilands’ stunning Paralympic T20 1500m win on Friday (see page 57), the following day saw three Fife AC runners take on the daunting Ben Nevis Hill Race.

Their results were: 222 Stephen Dickson (M50) 3:07:52; 251 Craig Roberts (M) 3:16:14 and 348 Clive Roberts (M60) 3:55:20.

Fife AC’s Lewis Rodgers ran 30:26 for fourth place in the Central Athletics Club organised, Podfather Stirling 10km race, with clubmate Carter Kelly 35th in 32:49.

At the Auchterarder Running Festival, Fife AC’s Janet Dickson (1:27:45, first female) and Jocelyn Scott (2:14:08, first female 70) ran very well in the half marathon, with Paul McGlynn (1:05:21) finishing 210th in the 10km event.

At the 35-mile Tiree Ultramarathon, Kirkcaldy Wizards’ athletes results were: Rob Justice 6 hours & 42 minutes (PB); Maggie Justice 7 hours & 10 minutes; Michelle Johnstone & Karen Richards 7 hours & 38 minutes; Carol Kirk 8 hours & 5 minutes (PB) and Shona Ross 8 hours & 13 minutes.

And results in the Tiree Ultra Relay were: leg 1 Kerry McGregor 3 hours & 26 minutes; leg 2 Dana McGregor 4 hours & 31 minutes.

And a strong team of Fife AC members and Kirkcaldy Wizards made the journey down to Newcastle to compete in the iconic Great North Run half marathon race.

Russell Hall produced an excellent performance to complete the race in a jaw-dropping, blistering time of 1:16:32.

There was a powerful display by Andrew Neenan, who achieved a superb time of 1:34:51.

Garry Hankin completed his first ever half marathon, acquitting himself superbly, to achieve a magnificent time of 1:47:20.

Andy Harley once again demonstrated the value of team work. Andy and his sister Lynsey set the pre-race goal of a sub two-hour half marathon time in Lynsey's first race at this distance.

With Andy's experience and expert pacing, as well as grit and determination from both, the two shattered their pre- race expectations and achieved a fantastic time of 1:55:44.

There was also a strong performance by Lindsey Robertson, who is in fine fettle as she approaches her upcoming marathon, as she crossed the finish line in a time of 1:56:49.

Susan was home in 2:14:06, with fellow Wizard Vivienne Stewart finishing in 2:14:16.