Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Several stars to the fore on busy weekend

Fife Athletic Club star Ben Kinninmonth running in the Livingston National Road Relays (Pic by Bobby Gavin)

Fife Athletic Club's Logan Rees was victorious for Scotland in last weekend’s Pulford 10k, winning in 28:38.

This race, known in running circles as the Cheshire Elite 10k, served as the Great Britain and Northern Ireland 10k European time trial.

Meanwhile, at the 20 Across the Forth race from Cargilfield School, through Dalmeny Estate and onto South Queensferry and back via the Forth Road Bridge before finishing at Cramond, Fife AC's Russell Hall was sixth in 2:09:04.

Graeme Syme ran 2:41:02, boosting his confidence ahead of the Manchester Marathon.

Kirkcaldy Wizards who took part in the 20 mile, 20 Across the Forth race

Simon Jeynes crossed the finish line in 2:41:38, Audrey Wilson achieved 3:00:20, Elaine Masterton ran 3:09:08, Ian Simmons 3:14:55, Paul Leishman and Neil Smart (3:14:58).

Fife AC's Andrew Neenan (3:16:51), John Craig (3:20:20) and Michelle Johnstone (3:20:42) also ran well.

Selina Skivington ran 3:26:18, Karem Richards 3:30:00 and Nicky Sutherland 3:34:41.

There was also a fantastic performance by Nicky McGregor in 3:44:53, closely followed by fellow Wizard lady Heather Smart in 3:47:18.

The 20 Across the Forth is approximately 75% tarmac and 25% farm trail

Neil Stirling was the next Wizard home in 3:48:34 and there was ample courage in Lara Brown's performance as she ran 4:02:07.

Fife AC fielded two teams of six in the senior men's and male 40 stage.

The leg one, three and five runners ran short legs of approximately 5km, with legs two, four and six running long legs of approximately 9.5km.

The first Fife AC men's team had an impressive showing, achieving a combined time of 2:17:50 to finish as the fourth team.

Ben Sandilands completed the first leg in 15:00. Lewis Rodgers was also in excellent form, completing the long leg in 29:30.

The efforts were boosted further by Robert Sparks (16:06) and Andrew Thomson (30:13) in legs three and four.

Ben Kinninmonth completed leg five in 16:37, with Conor Gourley running the final leg in 30:24.

The second Fife AC team finished 32nd in a combined 2:56:32.

James Hall completed the first leg in 19:14. Mike MacDonald achieved a time of 36:43 in the second leg. Rory Sandilands (19:44) and Stephen Dickson (38:59) were the leg three and four runners. Neil Millar completed leg five in 21:18, with Andy Harley bringing it home in 40:34.

In the approximately 4.5 mile Balbirnie Nuts trail race, Wizard Leanne Reid achieved a time of 47:31, finishing 43rd. Eric Stenhouse (56:07) and Sharron Wilson (56:08) crossed the finish line in 55th and 56th respectively.

If you've read this and thought you would fancy giving running a try, why not consider joining the 2025 Couch to 5k programme?

The Kirkcaldy Wizards look forward to welcoming the next batch of budding running apprentices when they start their next Couch to 5k group.

The information evening is in the Kirkcaldy Rugby Club in Beveridge Park, on Monday, March 31 from 6.30 pm.

The first training session is on Monday, April 7 from 6.30pm, with the group meeting at the Beveridge Park car park.