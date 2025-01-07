Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Star Glenn excels at Glen Nevis

Glenn Barclay finished seventh at the River Bank Splodge Race in Fort William

Fife Athletic Club runners Glenn Barclay and Liam Hutson both had top 10 finishes at last Sunday’s 10km River Bank Splodge in Fort William.

At a race up Glen Nevis organised by Lochaber Athletics Club, Barclay was seventh in 43:59 and Hutson ninth in 45:46.

Kirkcaldy Parkrun on New Year’s Day was won by Fife AC's Kevin Wallace in 17:51, with clubmate Scott McClung second in 18:20. Fiona Mosley was second female in 23:08, with Lynn Whisker managing a PB of 26:30.

Also on January 1, Claire Doak (32:15) was in Australia for the Queen Elizabeth Parkrun in New South Wales. She later ventured to Queensland to run Saturday’s Yarrabilba Parkrun in 32:01.

Kirkcaldy Wizard Claire Doak completed Yarrabilda Parkrun in Logan, Queensland

Last Thursday, Kirkcaldy Wizard Paul Frape scaled walls, waded through burns, traversed bogs and navigated farm fields at the 3.2km Greenmantle Dash in Biggar, finishing 47th in 27:49.

Two days later, at the 11.2km Loch Morlich 10k in the Highlands, Craig Stevenson was 91st in 56:44, daughter Lucy was 155th in 1:02:29 and mum Jillian was 170th in 1:03:44.

Fife AC’s Ben Kinninmonth won the 5.6km Loch Morlich event in 19:05.

At last Saturday’s Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC’s Marcas MacFarlane was fifth in 19:29, with Lindsey Robertson and Adele Cleveley both setting course PBs, of 27:25 and 41:33 respectively. Other times were: Christine Wilson (29:00), Vinnie Atkinson (29:01), Michelle Johnstone (29:15), Judith Arnstein (30:05), Chris Payne (30:18), Fiona Walker (30:48), Iain Hawkins (32:19) and Claire Jurecki (33:52).

Wizards Niamh Gibbons and Calum Reid completed Ellon Parkrun

Wizards Calum Reid (6th & 21:04) and Niamh Gibbons (71st & 28:27) were at Ellon Parkrun.

Jennifer Hodgson (43:58) did Troon Parkrun, while Robert Thornton (28:18) and Stewart Davidson (35:10) ran Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee.

David Norrie (24:45) ran at Forfar Loch, while Stephen Horricks-Birss (21:52) and Ian Collins (29:36) did Fort William Parkrun.

At Canning River Parkrun in Somerset, Finn Hunter finished in 26:42, while Fife AC clubmate John Thomson ran 19:53 at Albert Parkrun in Melbourne.

Jim (31:20) and Helen (40:01) Woodburn completed Kirra Beach Parkrun on the Gold Coast of Australia.