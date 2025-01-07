Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Star Glenn excels at Glen Nevis
At a race up Glen Nevis organised by Lochaber Athletics Club, Barclay was seventh in 43:59 and Hutson ninth in 45:46.
Kirkcaldy Parkrun on New Year’s Day was won by Fife AC's Kevin Wallace in 17:51, with clubmate Scott McClung second in 18:20. Fiona Mosley was second female in 23:08, with Lynn Whisker managing a PB of 26:30.
Also on January 1, Claire Doak (32:15) was in Australia for the Queen Elizabeth Parkrun in New South Wales. She later ventured to Queensland to run Saturday’s Yarrabilba Parkrun in 32:01.
Last Thursday, Kirkcaldy Wizard Paul Frape scaled walls, waded through burns, traversed bogs and navigated farm fields at the 3.2km Greenmantle Dash in Biggar, finishing 47th in 27:49.
Two days later, at the 11.2km Loch Morlich 10k in the Highlands, Craig Stevenson was 91st in 56:44, daughter Lucy was 155th in 1:02:29 and mum Jillian was 170th in 1:03:44.
Fife AC’s Ben Kinninmonth won the 5.6km Loch Morlich event in 19:05.
At last Saturday’s Loch Leven Parkrun, Fife AC’s Marcas MacFarlane was fifth in 19:29, with Lindsey Robertson and Adele Cleveley both setting course PBs, of 27:25 and 41:33 respectively. Other times were: Christine Wilson (29:00), Vinnie Atkinson (29:01), Michelle Johnstone (29:15), Judith Arnstein (30:05), Chris Payne (30:18), Fiona Walker (30:48), Iain Hawkins (32:19) and Claire Jurecki (33:52).
Wizards Calum Reid (6th & 21:04) and Niamh Gibbons (71st & 28:27) were at Ellon Parkrun.
Jennifer Hodgson (43:58) did Troon Parkrun, while Robert Thornton (28:18) and Stewart Davidson (35:10) ran Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee.
David Norrie (24:45) ran at Forfar Loch, while Stephen Horricks-Birss (21:52) and Ian Collins (29:36) did Fort William Parkrun.
At Canning River Parkrun in Somerset, Finn Hunter finished in 26:42, while Fife AC clubmate John Thomson ran 19:53 at Albert Parkrun in Melbourne.
Jim (31:20) and Helen (40:01) Woodburn completed Kirra Beach Parkrun on the Gold Coast of Australia.
