Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Tay Ten success for Fife Athletic Club members

Craig Stokes, who completed the 53-mile Highland Fling ultramarathon

The event, hosted by Perth Road Runners, also saw Andy Harley coming 23rd in 1:07:05, with his Fife Athletic Club team-mates Bryce Aitken (1:08:47), Tony Martin (1:09:35) and Hilary Ritchie (1:14:55) the respective winners in the male 60, male 70 and female 60 classes.

At the 53-mile Highland Fling ultramarathon through Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park from Milngavie to Tyndrum, Alison McGill of Fife AC was first female 40 and second lady overall in eight hours, 57 minutes and 26 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend’s action also saw Fife AC's Sheena Logan finish first female and 17th overall in 1:25:33 at the Barry Buddon Fast Half Marathon in Carnoustie.

A group photo of Kirkcaldy Wizards who took part in the Tay Ten road race in Perth

There were also PBs for Kirkcaldy Wizards Greg Wilson (1:44:03) and Vikki Laing (1:47:12), part of a fund-raising effort supporting ward 130 staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary’s Department of Clinical Neurological Sciences, who treated Vikki's husband Callum Laing who is currently recovering from double brain surgery.

At the first East District RAM Athletics League meeting of the season in George Duncan Athletics Arena, Scott McClung advanced to the final of the 400m fixture and finished in 58.9 seconds.

At the Ravenscraig 2 Mile, the opening summer season race of 2024, Fife AC’s Ben Sandilands won in 9:06, which set a new course record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other results were: 2 Ben Kinninmonth 10.06, 3 Jamie Lessels 10.08, 5 Kevin Wallace 10.49, 7 Ewan McAdam 11.05, 8 Scott McClung 11.17, 10 Katie Sandilands 11.21, 16 Gabriel McEwan 11.50, 20 John Thomson 12.14, 22 Paul Harkins 12.22, 23 Ryan Campbell Hodge 12.23, 24 Eric Lalande 12.26, 26 Calum Reid 12.49, 28 Lucas Lafferty 13.04, 29 Graeme Heggie 13.05, 36 Frances McEwan 14.14, 37 Stephen McEwan 14.15, 38 Vikki Laing 14.29, 39 Chris Kent 14.34, 40 Greig Wilson 15.00, 41 Heather Finlayson 15.30, 42 Charles Baird 15.46, 43 Niamh Gibbons 16.05, 44 Paul Sutherland 16.11, 46 Jamie Leigh Ellis 18.29, 47 George MacDonald 18.30, 48 Charlie Jeynes 20.24, 49 Simon Jeynes 20.24, 50 Finn Harley 20.56.

Ben Sandilands broke the course record for the Ravenscraig 2 Mile Road Race on Friday

At Sunday’s Junior Hill Running League event in East Lomond, results for Fife AC members were: Junior Race – 7 Eilidh Smith 15.26, 9 Mairi Smith 17.59; Under-13s – 4 Bertran Penacchio Torres 18.24, 10 Amelia Stephen 22.41; Under-17s – 7 Eliza Konig 36.19; Under-20s – 2 Ewan McAdam 33.30.

There was also very sad news as Kirkcaldy Wizard Michael Cain, a recognisable face as a volunteer at the Kirkcaldy Parkrun, died this week after a long battle with cancer.

Cain was a kind, friendly man noted for never failing to greet you in a warm, friendly manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad