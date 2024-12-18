Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Van Rensburg wins in Pollok mudbath

Ruan Van Rensburg finished first at Pollok Park

Fife Athletic Club’s Ruan Van Rensburg won Sunday’s 5km Glasgow ACORN South By Five Series trail race in Pollok Park, writes Rolf Gunnemann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Rensburg negotiated his way through the mudbath to finish ahead of the rest in a time of 22:48.

Last weekend also saw a landmark PB of 19:25 for Kirkcaldy Wizards member Calum Reid, finish ninth overall at the Tranmore Valley Parkrun in Cork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC claimed the top two spots, youngster Marcas MacFarlane winning in 18:05 and Yulian Vasilev second in a course PB of 18:10. Fife AC’s Nellie Luxford was first female and seventh overall in 19:53. Fiona Mosley was third female in a PB of 23:05.

Calum Reid achieved a 5k PB of 19:25 at Tranmore Valley Parkrun in Cork

Michael Sanderson won St Andrews Parkrun in 15:33 and Jamie Lessels was second in 16:07. Fife AC’s Eliza Konig was second female and seventh overall in 18:40.

Completing Lochore Meadows Parkrun were Fifers Mike MacDonald (19:17), James Hall (19:57) and Fiona Walker (29:28) and Wizards Alan Wise (24:35), Craig Thomson (26:40), Lauren Denholm (33:15) and Sam Forsberg (37:26), while Carol McEneany (33:24) travelled to Loch Leven Parkrun.

Fife AC's Stephen Horrocks-Birss (20:34) and Wizard Claire Jurecki (31:40) completed Perth Parkrun, while clubmayes Christine Wilson (29:43) and Vinnie Atkinson (29:55) ran University of Stirling Parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Thornton (26:35) did Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee and John Morris (25:09) was at Forfar Loch Parkrun.

Addy Gerrard (21:43) ran Aberdeen Parkrun, along the Beach Boulevard.

Fife AC's Tom Harris achieved a blistering 17:24 time at Pollok Parkrun in Glasgow, with Karim Hussain also achieving a creditable 20:43.

Elsewhere in the Merchant City, Anna Dalglish finished as third female at Victoria Parkrun, with a brilliant 19:16 time.

David Norrie (24:37) completed Palacerigg Parkrun in Cumbernauld.

Paul Harkins travelled down under and ran 22:57 at Mount Ainslie Parkrun.