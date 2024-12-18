Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Van Rensburg wins in Pollok mudbath
Van Rensburg negotiated his way through the mudbath to finish ahead of the rest in a time of 22:48.
Last weekend also saw a landmark PB of 19:25 for Kirkcaldy Wizards member Calum Reid, finish ninth overall at the Tranmore Valley Parkrun in Cork.
At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC claimed the top two spots, youngster Marcas MacFarlane winning in 18:05 and Yulian Vasilev second in a course PB of 18:10. Fife AC’s Nellie Luxford was first female and seventh overall in 19:53. Fiona Mosley was third female in a PB of 23:05.
Michael Sanderson won St Andrews Parkrun in 15:33 and Jamie Lessels was second in 16:07. Fife AC’s Eliza Konig was second female and seventh overall in 18:40.
Completing Lochore Meadows Parkrun were Fifers Mike MacDonald (19:17), James Hall (19:57) and Fiona Walker (29:28) and Wizards Alan Wise (24:35), Craig Thomson (26:40), Lauren Denholm (33:15) and Sam Forsberg (37:26), while Carol McEneany (33:24) travelled to Loch Leven Parkrun.
Fife AC's Stephen Horrocks-Birss (20:34) and Wizard Claire Jurecki (31:40) completed Perth Parkrun, while clubmayes Christine Wilson (29:43) and Vinnie Atkinson (29:55) ran University of Stirling Parkrun.
Robert Thornton (26:35) did Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee and John Morris (25:09) was at Forfar Loch Parkrun.
Addy Gerrard (21:43) ran Aberdeen Parkrun, along the Beach Boulevard.
Fife AC's Tom Harris achieved a blistering 17:24 time at Pollok Parkrun in Glasgow, with Karim Hussain also achieving a creditable 20:43.
Elsewhere in the Merchant City, Anna Dalglish finished as third female at Victoria Parkrun, with a brilliant 19:16 time.
David Norrie (24:37) completed Palacerigg Parkrun in Cumbernauld.
Paul Harkins travelled down under and ran 22:57 at Mount Ainslie Parkrun.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.