Fife Athletic Club’s Kevin Wallace marks masters debut with two medals in Dundee

Monday evening’s Kirkcaldy Wizards training session marked the 100th anniversary of Scottish sprinter and missionary Eric Liddell winning gold and breaking the 400m record at 1924’s Paris Olympics by concluding with a run over that distance with the Vangelis song from the 1981 film Chariots of Fire film playing in the background.

Those present ran with hope in their hearts and wings on their heels.

Fife Athletic Club’s Kevin Wallace took part in his first national masters championships as an over-40 veteran and won a bronze age-category medal over 800m before going one better and landing a silver over 1,500m at Dundee’s Caird Park Stadium.

Also taking in that neck of the woods at the weekend was the revamped Dundee Half-Dram half-marathon and it saw Fife AC’s Ryan Campbell-Hodge and John Craig competing.

A group of Kirkcaldy Wizards completed a 15-mile out-and-back social run from Leven to Shell Bay on Sunday

The former placed 93rd in 1:41:30 and the latter 319th in 2:03:16.

Closer to home, Chris Payne was crowned Wizard of the month.

Payne has been instrumental in organising parkrun tours, taking up that mantle after the passing of the late Derek Adamson.

He also completed a recent 24-hour marathon challenge in addition to completing his first full race marathon in Manchester in April.

Fife Athletic Club runner Kevin Wallace won two medals at Dundee's Scottish masters championships

Three Wizards social runs took place on Sunday morning.

The Bacon Rollers completed a route along the Kirkcaldy-Kinghorn section of the Fife coastal path before climbing up past the Kissing Trees via Craigencalt Farm, Kirkcaldy Social Runners completed a run in and around the Lang Toun and a third group took on a 15-mile out-and-back run from Leven to Shell Bay.

Fife AC's Janet Dickson finished as first female over 50 and third female overall in Aberdeenshire’s Chapelton of Elsick 10k, near Newtonhill, as well as 13th all told, in 41:08.

Dundee’s 2024 para and masters championships saw Fife AC’s Connor Brown, competing under the T37 Paralympic classification, clock a time of 68.23 seconds for the 400m dash, finishing 18th overall and third in his classification.

Kirkcaldy Wizards Stuart Goodfellow and Fiona McIntyre after completing a parkrun in Sydney in Australia

His clubmate Wallace, having turned 40 this year, was eligible to compete in the masters championships for the first time, placing fifth overall both over 800m in 2:07.71 and over 1,500m in 4:28.76.

Also competing in the 1,500m race was his clubmate Steven Bryce, under the T20 Paralympic classification, and he finished first in its masters, paralympic and open categories in 4:02.42.

At the home Kirkcaldy parkrun, Fife AC youngster Marcas Macfarlane earned himself another personal best with a time of 18:19, finishing third overall.

There was also a PB and a top-ten finish for Wizard Matthew Paul in 20:32.

Elsewhere in Fife, two Wizards ran at Lochore Meadows’ parkrun, David Shepherd clocking 26:10 and Kirsty Dewar 27:10; Alistair Gudgin finished first outright in 16:20 at Dunfermline’s parkrun; and Michael Sanderson did likewise at St Andrews in 15:27, with Jamie Lessels second in 15:44.

Further afield, Stuart Goodfellow and Fiona McIntyre completed the final parkrun of their trip to Australia, this time in Sydney, clocking 23:16 and 32:11 respectively.