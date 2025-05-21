Fife Athletic Club's Logan Rees wins Scottish Championship Sri Chinmoy 5k

Logan Rees winning Sri Chinmoy 5k race (Pic Neil Renton/Scottish Athletics)

Fife Athletic Club star Logan Rees won last Friday night’s Scottish Championship Sri Chinmoy 5k on a flat, fast course at Silverknowes.

In a field of 531 runners, Rees achieved a blistering 14:04 time to break the course record.

Clubmate Ben Sandilands was eighth in 14:21, with Michael Sanderson achieving 15:17 and there were further sub 16 times for Jamie Lessels in 15:31, Carter Taylor in 15:49 and Ben Kinninmonth in 15:50.

Other times were: Ruan Van Rensburg (16:04), Scott McClung (16:13), Annabel Simpson (16:33), Glenn Barclay (16:33), Yulian Vasilev (16:48), Marcas MacFarlane (16:54), Megan Crawford (17:48), Stephen Dickson (18:36), Graeme Syme (18:51), Andy Harley (19:09) and Paul Harkins (20:21).

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Hachem Jadu achieved a first placed finish and a PB, with a sensational 17:21 time.

Wizard Alison Greer achieved a superb PB with a time of 34:24.

At Lochore Meadows Parkrun, this author Rolf Gunnemann finished second in 19:02. Youngster Sorren Duncan Clark achieved a PB of 23:35, with excellent course PBs by Wizard ladies Valerie Symon (26:22) and Leanne Reid (26:50).

There were also strong performances by John Clark (29:15), Keith Traill (29:40), Paul Frape (29:45), John McIntyre Senior (31:50), Mike Roy (35:20), Sharron Wilson (35:22), Eric Stenhouse (35:25) and Laura Roy (40:26).

At St Andrews Parkrun, Jamie Lessels was second in 17:23 and the Van Rensburg brothers Nico and Ruan crossed the finisher's funnel in 17:47 in third and fourth respectively.

Fife AC's Anna Dalglish was second female in 19:51, with PBs by Fife AC junior Bertran Penacchio Torres in 21:25 and Wizard Allan Skivington in 27:20.

Wizards Vikki Laing (23:06), Karen Richards (27:19) and Ian Watters (27:40) also completed Saturday morning runs at Craigtoun Park.

Calum Reid (21:25) and Niamh Gibbons (27:17) ran at Uditore Parkrun in Sicily, with Reid fourth and Gibbons first female.

Mike Frodsham (27:04) completed Oosterhout Parkrun in Alkmaar and Finn Hunter (22:14) ran Lake Claremont Parkrun in Western Australia.

Three Fife Athletic Club members and seven Kirkcaldy Wizards were in Aberfeldy for last weekend’s trail FeldyRoo Parkrun.

Andy Harley (4th & 20:04), Nigel Hetherington (22nd & 23:49), Heather Finlayson (31st & 25:03), Ian Simmons (34th & 25:15), Kevin O'Neill (35th & 25:17), Angie Malcolm (43rd & 26:24), Carol Batey (44th & 26:25), Mark Gowans (50th & 26:59), Nick Brian (55th & 27:30) and Chris Payne (71st & 29:36) all ran.

Fife AC youngster Luke Fleming won Dunfermline Parkrun in 18:12, while Flora Louden (28:04) and Alan Wise (34:16) completed Loch Leven Parkrun.

Fife AC's Karen Kennedy (20:46) and Wizard Kirsty Dewar (27:17) ran Edinburgh Parkrun.

Fifer Pete Caulton (24:51) did Perth Parkrun. Fife AC's Robert Sparks ran 16:27 to win Fort William Parkrun.

Wizards Claire Sandilands (26:09) and Gillian McDowall (26:48) finished Aviemore Parkrun, while Claire Doak (33:09) ventured to the Emerald Isle for Armagh Parkrun.

Chris Murphy (27:03) ran Keswick Parkrun. Fife AC's Christine Wilson (24:44) and Wizard Jennifer Hodgson (44:31) completed Ury Riverside Parkrun.

Jimmy McIntyre (21:02) was third at Faskally Forest Parkrun and Claire Jurecki (32:17) completed Nairn Links Parkrun.

Fife AC's Stewart Davidson (35:23) did West Links Parkrun in Arbroath and Kerith George-Briant (41:42) ran Forfar Loch Parkrun.

David Norrie (24:38) ventured to the Isle of Skye and completed Skinadin Parkrun.