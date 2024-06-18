Fife Athletic Club’s Sam Fernando goes for gold in Sweden and bronze too

Kirkcaldy Wizards at the Turnhouse Hill Race at Penicuik last Wednesday evening

The crowning achievement of the past week from a Fife Athletic Club perspective was achieved by Sam Fernando in Sweden.

At the Sport Virtus Open European Championships in Uppsala, Fernando won a gold medal in the steeplechase event with a season’s best time of 9:53.82, and he added a bronze to that in the 5,000m race with a time of 15:28.

Closer to home, seven Kirkcaldy Wizards ventured to Penicuik to compete in the Turnhouse Hill Race.

There was also a plethora of parkrun tourism by Wizards and Fife AC runners covering the length and breadth of Scotland and others venturing further afield to Essex and Belfast, plus two runners going even further and crossing the Atlantic to do the Calgary-based Nose Hill Parkrun in Canada.

From left, Karen Richards, Lee Cessford and Michelle Johnstone at Saturday's Edinburgh parkrun on Cramond Promenade

Last Wednesday’s 5.2km Turnhouse Hill Race, organised by Penicuik Harriers, saw a magnificent seven Wizards venture south to Midlothian.

Stephen Dickson was first Wizard home in 32:20 and coach Neill Mitchell clocked 39:11.

Lee Cessford was next back in 43:33, followed by Cara Murdoch in 47:37, Dorota Park in 48:41, Karen Richards in 51:46 and Chris Payne in 1:02:29.

Saturday’s home Kirkcaldy parkrun saw several personal bests for Wizards and it was also a milestone 25th run for Eric Stenhouse, back in 38:31.

Wizards coach Karen Richards running last week's Turnhouse Hill Race at Penicuik

Kasia Szafarz achieved a PB and finished as third female overall in 23:26.

Other PBs were notched up by Tom Powell in 23:43, Chris Kent in 24:10, Iona Penman in 25:22, Allan Skivington in 29:19 and Janet Archibald in 29:30.

Elsewhere in the kingdom of Fife, Fife AC’s Jamie Lessels finished in first place at St Andrews parkrun with a blistering 16:41 time.

His clubmate Isla Kinnaird finished as third female in 21:53, with Nick Brian following in 26:27.

Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons after completing the Nose Hill parkrun in Calgary in Canada

Fife AC’s Alistair Gudgin also claimed a first place, at Dunfermline parkrun, in 16:49.

Fife AC’s Hendrik van Rensburg finished fourth at Loch Leven parkrun in 20:37 and his clubmate Simon Fox clocked 24:14 there.

Three Wizards took part in the Cramond Promenade-based Edinburgh parkrun.

Michelle Johnstone clocked 24:29, Lee Cessford 26:21 and Karen Richards 26:28.

Also completing a capital parkrun was Keith Traill, clocking 30:23 at Holyrood’s.

Helen Reid completed the trail-based Camperdown parkrun in Dundee in 31:35, and also there were Fife AC’s James Hall (19:44), Innes Bracegirdle (26:23), Kenneth Alan McLeod (32:29) and Stewart Davidson (35:56).

Sam Forsberg (36:15) and Adele Cleveley (36:54) ventured to Troon parkrun, George MacLeod to Inverness for Torvean parkrun and ran a time of 21:56 and Jennifer Hodgson (53:59) completed the trail-based Faskally Forest parkrun in Pitlochry.

Venturing south of the border to Essex, Alan Wise completed Hockley Woods parkrun in 27:16.

The award for furthest travelled parkrunners goes to Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons as they made the most of a holiday to Canada by adding Calgary’s Nose Hill parkrun in Alberta to their collection.