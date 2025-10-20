Fife Athletic Club's Sam Fernando is super at steeplechase

Sam Fernando pictured after landing a magnificent 3000m steeplechase silver medal in Australia

Fife Athletic Club member Sam Fernando defied very hot and humid conditions to land a 3000m steeplechase silver medal when clocking a finishing time of 10 minutes 22 seconds at the Virtus World Athletics Championships in Brisbane, Australia, last Friday.

With over 200 athletes from 30 countries competing, the annual championships were one of the biggest stages for athletes with intellectual impairment.

And delighted Fife AC runner Fernando, who was representing the Great Britain squad for a fifth time, said post race: "I am incredibly honoured to represent Team GB and to come away with a silver medal from such a high-level competition.

“The atmosphere in Brisbane was incredible, and I’m really proud of the performance I delivered.

"I’m also very grateful to my colleagues at Keela and the team at Sport Excel UK for all their encouragement and support throughout my training and the championships.”

Notably, Fernando – backed by the aforementioned Fife-based performance wear specialist, Keela – raced again the following day in the 5000m, showing grit and determination to finish with a time of 16.17.

Meanwhile, his fellow GB team-mate, Matthew Power, qualified through the 100m heats gaining a time of 11.57, in a very competitive final for a Season Best performance.

The Livingston AC athlete then raced in the 200m heats, finishing tenth overall in a Season Best 23.80.

Both athletes raced in the final event of the championships, the 4X400m relay, contributing towards an overall time of 4.03.59.

These performances added to Team GB’s strong performance at the international event, and reflected Keela’s long-standing commitment to teamwork, resilience, and supporting individuals striving for excellence in their respective fields.

Sport Excel UK is the official GB member of Virtus and the body responsible for the selection and management of the GB Team to Virtus events.

The organisation works to create competitive opportunities for athletes with intellectual impairment and supports their development across a range of sports.

Through its work, Sport Excel UK helps athletes reach their full potential on both national and international stages.