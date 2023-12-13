Fife Athletic Club coach Steve Doig was crowned Coach of the Year at last Thursday night’s Scottish Sports Awards, hosted by sportscotland andTeam Scotland, as recognition for his incredible success over the past 12 months.

Steve Doig after receiving his Coach of the Year prize at the awards ceremony in Glasgow Science Centre (Pic by Peter Devlin/sportscotland)

Doig has coached athletes from Fife Athletics Club and Pitreavie Athletics Club with distinction and in the past year several of his para-athletes, including Ben Sandilands, Caleb MacLeod, and Owen Miller, have gained national and international selection for the World Para Athletics Championships, U20 Welsh International and Commonwealth Youth Games.

After receiving his award at Glasgow Science Centre, Doig said: “My interest in athletics has pretty much been life long and I just want to get the best out of every athlete I can, just identifying what they can achieve and help them reach their targets.

"I am so proud of what people have achieved, but also proud of the fact that so many people have been involved in helping these athletes achieve their goals.

“I’ve always said to the people I coach, find something you are interested in and go ahead and do it, because there’s great rewards out there, from satisfaction, to happiness, to helping people get to where they want to be.”

Doig’s coaching programme delivered significant success over the past season, including a bronze medal for Caleb MacLeod at the Commonwealth Youth Games and gold for Ben Sandilands at the World Para Athletics Championships in the T20 1500m, where both Owen Miller and Steve Bryce also ran.

For a coach to have three athletes make a world final is rated as a huge achievement and testament to Doig and his methods.

This season has also seen athletes under his tutelage achieve an array of personal best performances, team selections and national achievements, with several of them engaged in performance pathway programmes.

Doig’s athlete-centred approach allows sports stars to develop and succeed within their discipline and pathway.