Fife-based dance coach Danielle Law vying for votes at sports awards

Danielle Law with plaque she received after meeting Queen Elizabeth II

The latest name from a minority sport put forward to receive votes for a potential prize at next spring’s Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards is Kirkcaldy-based professional dance teacher Danielle Law.

Law, 29, originally from Glenrothes, has run her school teaching highland and contemporary dance – attended by 60 pupils aged three to 21 – since 2017 at Dysart Community Hall.

"There is a wide range of opportunities open to the girls here,” she said. “I have taken them to Disneyland Paris to perform before and we came back with lots of trophies.

“I teach the girl currently ranked fourth under-16 in the world, 13-year-old Cody Fong, who is also the best under-16 dancer in Scotland and shows great hard work and dedication. She has become European, UK and British Open champion.

Danielle Law with her star student Cody Fong

“Another one of my students, Abigail Brown, took sixth place at the Scottish Nationals.

"All my girls can get the chance to dance worldwide and perform at tattoos. In highland dancing we have set dances and certain steps that are provided to us by the official board. The dancers have to compete these throughout the year at every competition.”

Law herself has travelled to Japan, Oman, New Zealand and Australia to perform highland dancing.

She added: "My students also perform at local care homes and fetes, which the contemporary dancers come to as well.

Abigail Brown after getting sixth place at Scottish Nationals

"We have dance classes twice a week, but the championship girls also come for private lessons once or twice a week, especially in the lead up to the world championships in Dunoon in August. The training is more rigorous during the summer holidays.

"We did really well in Dunoon this summer and it’s been a really successful year for the school with lots of girls winning events and upping their game a lot.”

Law explained the format her students go through when contesting highland dancing at major events like the world championship.

She said: “You usually have an hour to warm up. And then you go up onto the stage, usually in threes or fours, and there’s three judges watching you at a time.

"They are observing musicality, technique, the overall appearance of the dancer and then they give everybody a score and each have a top six which is averaged out between the three judges.

"That happens for all four highland dances that the girls do to a live bagpipe player.”

With the 2024 championship season now over, Law is currently looking forward to seeing her charges compete at the Scottish Dance Teachers Alliance Championships in Glasgow next March.

The professional dance teacher, who is also a secondary music teacher at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, teaches her dance students on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings in four-hour sessions at Dysart Community Hall.

Law added: “Dancing has always been my thing. I did it since I was two-and-a-half. I danced in the Edinburgh Military Tattoo six years in a row and around the world.

"I actually had a hip operation in 2018 and that’s why I ended up opening a dance school, because I couldn’t dance myself. I can still teach but not to a competitive level any more. I couldn’t go out and compete to my best standard.

"I was on crutches for a while after my surgery but I was still able to go and teach.”

The next Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards are at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy on March 13, 2025, including categories for juniors, youths and seniors - teams and individuals - as well as disabled sport and coaches, plus an unsung hero award. Nominate at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/ by January 12.