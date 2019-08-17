Fife bowling club overcomes objections to get extended drinks licence

A bowling club has been granted an extended alcohol licence despite 15 objections.

Dalgety Bay Bowling Club got the go-ahead from Fife Licensing Board which noted none of the objectors came to the meeting to back up their case.

Jim Connor, club president, sought an extension of alcohol hours for flexibility when holding events.

He told the board: “We hold two major events each year that start each year at 9am.

“In the past we’ve asked, and been granted, extensions. In the evenings it is for flexibility – nothing else. If there’s a need to stay open we will, but we don’t envisage people staying until 1.00am every Saturday morning.

You may also be interested in:

Police probe spate of ballbearing attacks in Fife town

Mossmorran faces lengthy shutdown Update on closure of Fife Coastal Path

“We’ve decided to ask for the extension as the events are weather dependent and they are cancelled at the last minute it’s a hassle to move the license.”

Licensing standards officers confirmed that the last noise complaint was in February 2013, and the club had already stopped hosting bands.

Councillor Gavin Ellis asked: “Did any of the residents ever come and meet with you to complain?”

Mr Connor confirmed that only one had complained and it had been an ongoing issue.

Councillors agreed to allow the extension to the licence for club events only.