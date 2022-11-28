Kingdom Boxing Club delivered a fantastic evening of with some hard fought, exciting bouts in front of crowd which help create an unbelievable atmosphere.

On the night there were two skills bouts due to weight and/or experience differences and ten competitive fights with the Kingdom team competing against boxers from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Dundee - some of whom are current or former Scottish champions and silver medallists. The visiting select team came out on top winning six bouts to four, with two very close split decisions.

Winning Best Bout of the Night award was a rematch of last year’s Scottish Novice Championship final between Lochee's Aiden Williamson and Kingdom's JM Crombie. As expected, it very close and the win went to the Dundee boxer.

Daryl Gray in action (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Best Kingdom Boxer of the night award, decided by the referees and judges, went to top of the bill light-middleweight Daryl Gray who fought another Lochee boxer, C Jay Taarbett. who ,after receiving some heavy power shots from the Kingdom southpaw in the first round ,failed to come out for the second leading the referee to stop the contest .

Also chosen by the officials in attendance for the Best Kingdom Junior boxer award was 15 year old Jake Berchtenbreiter who won by unanimous decision on all five scorecards against Eamon O'Halloran from Dunfermline Boxing Club.

The Kingdom team included: Schoolboy – Faris Tannahill; Juniors - Jake Berchtenbreiter, Jackson Gammie; Youths -James Fish, JM Crombie, Jack Clark;