Fife club athletes happy after cross country

Ben Sandilands, left, and Sam Fernando, seen here in previous action, both performed well for Fife AC in the East District cross country event (picture by Peter Bracegirdle)

It was a successful day for the club, with an individual silver, two team medals and a host of top 10 performances at the popular Stirling University course.

The club’s performance of the day came from Isla Hedley, who added U17 women’s silver to her long list of successes this year when finishing second to Maja Thomson of Team East Lothian.

With a silver medal in the U17 1500m steeplechase at the Scottish Track and Field Championships and a gold medal in the U17 Scottish Hill Running Championships, it has been a breakthrough year for the

talented young athlete across a range of events.

Struan Bennet narrowly missed out on a medal in the U17 men’s race, running well to finish fourth in a competitive field, with Reiss Marshall in 10th and Andrew Armstrong in 37th to team bronze.

Ben Sandilands finished eighth in the U20 men’s race and led his team of Andrew Thomson in ninth, Michael Sanderson in 13th and Jamie Lessels in 16th to team silver.

There was also a brilliant fifth place in the U15 girls’ race for Eliza Konig in her debut East District Championships for the club.

Full Fife AC results:

Senior women – 9 Megan Crawford, 79 Alison Sutherland, 103 Margaret Martin, 105 Kellyanne Muir, 115 Innes Bracegirdle.

Senior men – 22 Craig Morris, 23 Derek Rae, 51 Sam Fernando, 74 Alastair Gudgin, 81 Ben Kinninmouth, 88 Stephen Clark, 136 Alex Jarrett, 188 Tony Martin, 189 Stephen Dickson, 200 David Morton, 223 Brian Smith.

U20 men – 8 Ben Sandilands, 9 Andrew Thomson, 13 Michael Sanderson, 16, Jamie Lessels.

U17 women – 2 Isla Hedley.

U17 men – 4 Struan Bennet, 10 Reiss Marshall, 37 Andrew Armstrong.

U15 girls – 5 Eliza Konig, 10 Katie Sandilands, 46 Freya Hedley,

U15 boys – 21 Archie Suttie, 40 Matthew Fisher, 55 Thomas Robertson, 57 Rowan Geary.

U13 girls – 29 Imogen Jarret.