Fife College to host Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards this Thursday
The awards are now into their 14th year after last year’s hugely successful return following a pandemic-enforced break.
The winners will not be revealed until the big night in the atrium of the St Brycedale campus - the event’s home since its launch in 2008.
Prizes will be handed out in Junior; Youth; Senior; Disability; Coach; Junior/Youth Team; Team; Service to Sport and Club categories, with organisers deciding to include the Club award for the first time in the ceremony’s history.
The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes.
The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it.
Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.
Last year, Fins Swimming Club member Erin Taylor won both the Sports Personality of the Year and Youth awards, following a successful year which saw her ranked second for 100m and 200m breaststroke in Scotland, sixth for 100m in Britain and seventh for 200m, and qualify for the sport’s British Age Group Championships, finishing fourth for 100m breaststroke and only narrowly missing out on a bronze.