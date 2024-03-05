Swimmer Erin Taylor landed two top awards at last year's ceremony (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

The awards are now into their 14th year after last year’s hugely successful return following a pandemic-enforced break.

The winners will not be revealed until the big night in the atrium of the St Brycedale campus - the event’s home since its launch in 2008.

Prizes will be handed out in Junior; Youth; Senior; Disability; Coach; Junior/Youth Team; Team; Service to Sport and Club categories, with organisers deciding to include the Club award for the first time in the ceremony’s history.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes.

The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it.

Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

