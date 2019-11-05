Fife cricketer Sharif heads down under with Scotland

Fife cricketer Safyaan Sharif was part of the Scotland squad which qualified for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Scotland recorded a 90-run win over host side UAE to book their place at the tournament which will take place next October and November.

Scotland ran up a score of 198/6 before Sharif from Buckhaven and Mark Watt both recorded figures of 3/21 as UAE crumbled to 108 all out inside the 19th over.

The result sent Scotland through to play at the tournament for the fourth time.

They have been placed in Group B for the first-round group stage alongside Bangladesh, Namibia and Netherlands.

The group is made up of first place, fourth place and fifth place teams from the UAE qualifiers, Bangladesh qualify due to ranking tenth.