Fife Cycle Park’s first anniversary celebrations

Fife Cycle Park is set to mark its first anniversary with a community open day.

It takes place on Friday May 31 at Glencraig, Lochgelly.

There will be free activities, games and refreshments from 2.00pm to 7.00pm.

Local cycling clubs and a Nordic roller ski team will also be on hand to help people get the most out of the event, with free access to the circuit and equipment hire.

The Falkirk Wheelers will then take part in a charity event for UNICEF where everyone is invited to come along and join them in skating for the hour.

This is part of a worldwide event where each time zone will skate between 7.00pm and 8.00pm – all wheel types including skates, scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards are welcome.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, Convener of Fife Council’s community and housing services committee said: “Fife Cycle Park has firmly established itself within the local and national cycling communities. It is a training home to local clubs and regularly attracting high profile events and races such as the Scottish Cycling National Championships.

“Perhaps what’s most special about the circuit though is the people, young and old alike, who have discovered their love of cycling or regained their lost confidence here.”

The park has hosted almost 12,000 sessions over the last year.