Fife disability sports star Ryan Peterson's glorious run of success

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST
Sports star Ryan Peterson with two awards
Fife’s Ryan Peterson won gold at Disability Sport Fife Table Tennis Championship in Glenrothes, having recently finished Athletes With a Disability runner-up at East Fife Sports Council Awards and landed a Special Recognition Award for commitment and development at DSF’s multi sports weekly session.

From initially making his mark in the sporting world as a swimmer at the Para Olympics in China, Peterson has embraced many other activities.

The Kinburn Bowling Club member practises table tennis weekly at the Cosmos Centre and does all the indoor and outdoor sports on offer at the Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre including running, boccia, football and badminton.

He also cheers on Dundee United at all their home matches.

All in all, Peterson is recognised as a great all-rounder who competes to the best of his ability but always with a smile on his face.

