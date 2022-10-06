Fife drivers' dominance at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Leven's Martin Duncan won Prostock Basic heat

Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, was again in top form in his Formula II and dominated the racing.

Moodie won both of his heats although he didn’t take the lead in the first until the closing stages, finally taking the overall advantage after long time leader Paul Reid spun.

The final was hard fought but Moodie made a good start and began to work his way through the field.

Once he got into the lead he went on to win yet another final, his second hat-trick of wins in successive weeks.

In the Grand National Moodie brought his car home in seventh place having started with a lap handicap.

The Formula II mechanics were taking part in a charity race for the Ben Fund. Callum Reid was third with fellow Cowdenbeath driver Rebecca Reid in sixth and receiving an award for raising the most funds.

There was almost a clean sweep for the Fife drivers in the ORCi Stock Rods where the Scottish Champion Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy) brought his car home in the runners-up spot in the opening heat.

After Brandon Gourlay (Kirkcaldy) went through to win the second heat, his first in this formula, Bethune then charged through to win the meeting final.

