Fife drivers in top form at the Racewall

Ross Watters in his saloon

The saloon drivers were in form and the outcome of all their races wasn’t decided until the very laps bend where a few drivers ended up coming to grief as the sparks flew.

The two Fife drivers who were in the mix were the European and Scottish champion, Kyle Irvine from Glenrothes, and Ross Watters from Kennoway.

Heat one saw Watters having to be content with the runners up spot as the initial leader came to grief and, in the second, it was Irvine who benefited after a car had spun the leader went to the outside. Irvine dived through on the inside to score a narrow win.

The final saw Watters take the lead towards the end of the race but, on the last bend, the top four drivers made contact with the wall. Somehow Watters managed to hold on before going through to win with Irvine moving into second spot on the run up to the finish line.

Kinglassie’s Trevor Harris was again in good form in his f ormula II and after some earlier strong results went on to win the g rand n ational to record his second win in successive weeks.

Callum Rennie, from Glenrothes, had another strong evening in his p rostock basic where he finished as the runner up in all three of his races.

This Saturday the formula IIs and saloons again take top billing and they are joined on the grid by the ORCi stock rods and the two litre bangers.