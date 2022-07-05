Fife drivers on form at stock car season's midway point

Windygates driver Gordon Moodie (picture by Jim Turner)

Among those to collect honours was Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, who went over to Nutts Corner in Northern Ireland and ended up winning the F2 Challenge Trophy, as well as the Irish Open.

Down at King’s Lynn, he won the shale People’s trophy, picking up a nice cheque for his pains. At the Racewall, he won the National but was out of luck in the Scottish Championship, where he was runner-up.

Trevor Harris, Kinglassie, started the season well and, as a result, ended up in the red grade – his first time in that grade in a long racing career.

Saloon-wise, the Scottish drivers have done well, with Barry Russell winning the Irish Masters and then heading to Taunton, where he won the European Championship.

The British Championship went to Stuart Shevill at the Racewall but, at the last meeting prior to the break, Kyle Irvine, from Glenrothes, managed to retain his Scottish Championship in a thrilling race which had an explosive finish.

In the ORCi Stock Rods, newcomer Dylan Smart (Kirkcaldy) made a promising start to his career with a win, while Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy) won the Gordon Ross Memorial Trophy towards the end of the opening half.

In the ORCi Ministox, there has been some really exciting racing from the youngsters, with Scott Allardyce (Leven) retaining his Highland Championship. At the Racewall, Charlie Hardie won the Scottish Open and Lewis Clark Burgoyne the Keir Millar Memorial Trophy.

The race for the Prostock Basics at this stage looks to be between Fife drivers Liam Boyle (Hillend) and Callum Rennie (Glenrothes), with only a handful of points between them at present.

Darren Rae (Lochgelly) leads the way in the Prostock and has a sizeable lead in the points table, while newcomer Jordan Dignan (Methilhill) recently won his first race since switching to the Prostock.