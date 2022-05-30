Fife drivers on form up north

Ian Christie

Both drivers impressed as they came out on top in their respective formulae.

Moodie was amongst a group of drivers who were racing in a Formula II World Championship qualifying round and he started off by bringing his car home in third spot in heat one and then fifth placed finish in the second.

The Formula II final came to an unexpected halt almost as soon as it had begun but once it restarted Jamie Jones hit the front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champion driver Moodie had made a good start and was beginning to work his way through the field and once he caught and passed the leader went through to win and pick up a lot of qualifying points.

Allardyce was the dominant Ministox driver starting off with the runner up spot in heat one and then the leading duo tangled during the closing stages of heat two dived through to win.

His points haul saw him start the race from the front row and once the race started he was soon challenging for the lead. Once there he went through to win and successfully defend the title he won last year.

On Sunday afternoon at the Cowdenbeath Racewall there was a dearth of Fife winners although they did win three out of the twelve races.

It started off well for the Fifers with Moodie winning the opening heat in the World Championship qualifying round and then Paul Reid from Cowdenbeath winning the third heat.

However it wasn't to be as both drivers were sidelined not long after the final started.

The other Fife winner was Ross Watters from Kennoway who narrowly went through to win the final only getting into the lead on the run up to the chequered flag.

Spare a thought for Lochgelly’s Andrew Mathieson who had to settle for three runner up spots with his Saloon.