Fife family make sporting history at motorsport awards
A sporting Fifer family is celebrating success after making history at a motorsport awards night.
The Bremners, took first, second and third spots at the Scottish Supermoto Championships, and collected their trophies at the end of season presentations held at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.
Kirsty Bremner, 31, from Glenrothes, dominated the Mini Supermoto and Tar only championships, earning first place in the Scottish Supermoto Minibike Championship and second place in the Scottish Minibike Championship. Kirsty is also the owner of Print It Stitch It in Kirkcaldy’s High Street.
Her brother Ian 29, from Cardenden, also made a strong showing.He took second place in the Scottish Supermoto Elite Championship racing a 450cc.
And the youngest member of the family, nine year-old Abbie, secured third place in the Scottish Bambino Championship for bikes ranging from 60cc to 90cc.