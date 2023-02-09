The Bremners, took first, second and third spots at the Scottish Supermoto Championships, and collected their trophies at the end of season presentations held at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.

Kirsty Bremner, 31, from Glenrothes, dominated the Mini Supermoto and Tar only championships, earning first place in the Scottish Supermoto Minibike Championship and second place in the Scottish Minibike Championship. Kirsty is also the owner of Print It Stitch It in Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her brother Ian 29, from Cardenden, also made a strong showing.He took second place in the Scottish Supermoto Elite Championship racing a 450cc.

Kirsty, Ian and Abbie with Ian's daughter Emily with one of her dad's trophies