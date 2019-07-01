FIFE: Fife Cycle Park has ‘fantastic’ first year

Fife Cycle Park has opened to a ‘fantastic’ first season.

More than 11,500 people used the facility over the last year, including private events, family drop in days and instructor led classes.

The park, which has no revenue or staff budget, has been getting a lot of support not only from local clubs, but from cycling enthusiasts further afield.

Emma Broadhurst, Active Communities team manager, said there had been a real buzz about the track at an outdoor show in Glasgow, adding: “We’ve had adults who haven’t been on a bike in 40 years come back to the track – one woman wanted to ride in a safe environment.”

Sarah Roxburgh, Cowdenbeath’s community use manager, said that visitor numbers had exceeded all expectations.

She said: “As it’s the only park of its kind, we only had ballpark figures for classes and it has exceeded those numbers. There isn’t anything to really compare it against.”

She added: “We opened last May to a fantastic first season. When the schools are not in, it is always much busier so we hope to see numbers increase over the holidays.”

However, concerns were raised over the on-street parking around the facility, but Ms Roxburgh said: “We haven’t been made aware of any parking issues in the last six or seven months. L

“ochgelly High School is community use, so we use its car park as an overspill, which was one of our reasons for choosing that as a location.”

Councillor Darren Watt wanted to see more done to advertise the cycle park, and Councillor Linda Erskine expressed surprise at the lack of budget for promotion, stating: “When I found out it didn’t have permanent revenue I was astonished. We have a fantastic facility that is being well used.

“I’m sure it would be better if it had appropriate funding. I will be seeking to look for senior officers to provide permanent funding.”

Councillors approved the motion and agreed that they should come back some time this year with suggestions.

The cycle park, opened in May 2018, is Scotland’s first purpose built outdoor facility.

The track runs 1.6km in length. The facility provides opportunities for all ages and abilities to be physically active on a bike through to top level coaching and training opportunities.