Gus Brindle and Peter Smalls from Dunfermline and Davie McKervail from Inverleithing will cast a line in the six-hour event on the River Tyne between the Gateshead Millennium Bridge and St Peter's Marine in Newcastle.

All three have represented the Scottish region of the Civil Service before and a Tartan team last won at Otterspool on the River Mersey in 2021.

Last year, Scotland had to fish a man short at the Brixham Breakwater in Dorset and Brindle, who is chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, said that the team from the North-East Region are probably the most consistent in the competition in the last five years.

Gus Brindle pictured at The Kelpies (Pic: Nigel Duncan)

The match is from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Friday and he added: "They will be extremely difficult to beat on home waters but that said we are used to fishing river/estuary matches like the one at Riverside Drive in Dundee and at Erskine on the River Clyde."