Fife fishermen among leading anglers as Scottish League gets underway
A strong easterly wind, gusting at times, and temperatures barely above freezing did not deter the anglers and damsels and black and silver lures on sinking lines proved best.
One-time winner, Mike Cordiner (Aberdeen and District AA), who has 19 caps, won the Premier Division and Scott Robertson (Dundee), who has one cap, the First Division. Cordiner has won the national rivers title twice and was part of the 2016 Scotland team who took silver in the World Masters. He won individual bronze in the same competition.
There are 12 scoring sessions over six days on six separate venues, loch style, stillwater and rivers and the next one is at Ledyatt near Dundee on Saturday, March 23. Second in the First Division was Archie Ferguson (Lochgelly SRC) with Ian Wilson from the Clatto club near Cupar third. David Chalmers (Lochgelly AAC) and Stephen Livingstone (Glenrothes) were also involved. In the Premier Division, Bob Robertson (unknown club) was second with Stevie Corsar (Aberdeen and District AA) third.
The top five in the Premier go to the world championship, the next five to the European with the top four in the First Division fishing in the five nations against England, Ireland, France, Norway and or Belgum.