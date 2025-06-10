Fife fitness fanatic Graham McIntyre heads off to Hyrox World Championships

A Fife fitness fanatic will compete on the world stage this week after qualifying in style for the HYROX World Championships after becoming “hooked” to the buzz of improving his mobility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham McIntyre, from Leven, has been wheelchair-bound since he was invovled in a serious car accident aged 18. Just under three years ago, he made a switch of gym to join CrossFit Glenrothes and has since gone from strength to strength.

And that incredible journey has allowed McIntyre to also take up another popular fitness competition, Hyrox, which combines running and functional workout stations and is closely related to CrossFit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was looking for a new challenge as I was a member of a local leisure gym and not progressing very well,” McIntyre explained. “A good friend said come and try CrossFit Glenrothes for a free trial. I explained I was in a wheelchair but quicky found that the gym was for everyone. Andrew Leishman the owner started tailoring and adapting workouts and movements so it was the same for me as the rest of the class.

Leven native Graham McIntrye will compete at this week’s HYROX World Championships (Photo: Submitted)

“I was soon hooked and found out that CrossFit was inclusive for people with disabilities. My now gym buddies were all taking part in various competitions and Hyrox came about about a few of the them noticed more and more people with disabilities taking part. They encouraged me to look into it and we found that they have an adaptive rulebook that makes outlines my classification.”

McIntyre qualified for the Chicago-based championships – which begin on Thursday and lasts four days – after acing the Glasgow Hyrox meet by finishing second in the Seated Without Hip Function (SWOHP) section. He managed to complete the course in 1:11:24 not far off first-placed Luke Reeson.

And it might not have been a win in Glasgow for the Leven athlete – but his incredible time actually placed him in the top three worldwide for SWOHP, earning him a Chicago trip with an invite swiftly coming his way soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInytre added: “I came second with a time of 1:11:24 which I was delighted with. My time actually put me in the top three worldwide and gave me a invite to the world championship. I was only given 48 hours notice to respond to my invite.

"I couldn’t refuse it as this chance may never happen again so I said yes after thinking hard about it.

"What ever happens I know I have worked hard to get this opportunity to represent the disabled community and more so my gym CrossFit Glenrothes.

"Special thanks have to go Clare from my old gym for recommending CrossFit, Andrew and my coaches Vicki, Ally and Charlotte. This would have never happened without all of them believing in me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​McIntyre also hailed the benefits that his fitness journey, including CrossFit and Hyrox has made to his daily life.

He said: “I discovered quickly how much CrossFit was making a huge difference to my life in general. Things like transferring in and out of my car and just being able to get around the place are much easier now.

“A good example is when I was on holiday in Athens with my wife (Nicola) and we both wanted to see the Acropolis. Sadly the Ancient Greeks didn’t think of wheelchair access!

"But with my new mindset and levels of fitness nothing stopped me from getting up there to see it. Never underestimate your ability and be grateful for what you have. Good things will come in time.”