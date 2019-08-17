Fife Flyers add back-up netminder to 2019-20 squad

Fife Flyers have confirmed Andy Little as their back-up netminder for the 2019-20 ice hockey season.

The 21-year goalie will team up with newcomer Adam Morrison when the action gets underway next weekend.

Little was understudy to Shane Owen last season, and earned glowing praise from the coaching staff.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “Andy has a great team first attitude and is well liked by his team mates.

“He’s made big strides in his game over the years and we want him to continue to develop with us.”

The appointment completes another piece of the jigsaw for Flyers as they prepare for the opening pre-season challenge games against Herlev Eagles on August 24 and 25.

Little made the step up from Kirkcaldy Kestrels where he was the starting netminder, icing in 55 SNL games.

He has also turned out for the Scotland under-20s on 38 occasions.

He said “I am really excited to be back. Last season was massive for my development and hopefully will be the same this year.”