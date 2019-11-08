Fife Flyers and Fife Free Press launch new ice hockey show

A new hockey night is being launched by Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press.

The Hockey Show makes its debut at Styx, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, November 20 – and the plan is to make it a regular part of the season.

Fife Flyers /Fife Free Press Hockey show poster

The night will be hosted by broadcaster Ali McLaren, who hosts the club’s Flyers Live chats on Facebook, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press.

And the emphasis is firmly on a fun and entertaining evening.

The show will feature a number of players on stage talking about their careers and their lives – and telling a few dressing-room anecdotes as well.

They will also be put on the spot with a quick-fire round of questions ... and there are a few surprises up our sleeves too!

The Hockey Show is a joint initiative between Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press, and it aims to strengthen the off-ice engagement between the fans and players.

Ali said: “ Flyers have a great hockey community and I’ve been wanting to find new ways to get the players and fans together. Flyers Live is a great online show but there’s nothing better than getting everyone in the same room and having a proper conversation.

“Allan and I are the hosts but we want everyone to be involved. We want to see the real personalities of the guys we see on the ice each weekend”

Allan added: “A night of ice hockey chat sounds good to me!

“I know the fans always love to hear more about the players, and these sort of informal, relaxed events always go down well.

“It’ll be a pleasure to sit on stage and chew the fat about great games, and the characters they have encountered during their careers.”

Tickets go on sale this weekend priced just £5 for the pilot show.

They are available from Flyers ticket booth at the game versus Dundee Stars on Sunday evening. They can also be purchased from Flyers’ ticket paybox Monday-Friday between 2:00pm and 6:00pm

The show is open to over-16s only and will start at 7:45pm.