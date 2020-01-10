Fife Flyers and Fife Free Press launch second hockey show

Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press are teaming up to host another night of hockey chat.

The Hockey Show II takes place at Styx in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, January 29.

The first event, held at the end of 2019, was a huge success and the format will repeated for a night of chart, humour and some tall stories from the dressing-room.

It’ll be hosted by Ali McLaren from Flyers Facebook Live, Allan Crow, editor of the Press, and Flyers’ forwards Bari McKenzie, and featured a number of players on stage during the course of the evening.

Tickets cost just £5 and the night is open to over 16s.

It starts at 7:45pm.

Tickets go on sale from Flyers’ ticket booth on match nights and from the club office at the rink during opening hours midweek.